Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8 smartphones varieties in Nigeria

Global technology leader Xiaomi today announced Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A in Nigeria, following these devices’ debut in China.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

As the brand’s first-ever 64MP camera smartphone, Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad camera setup with a powerful LiquidCool system, making it an ideal companion for photographers, gamers and anyone seeking an accessible flagship-quality experience.

Capture dazzling photos with the 64MP quad camera

Redmi Note 8 Pro touts not just three, but four high-quality shooters, pioneering a new wave of quad-camera smartphones. Its ultra-high-resolution 64MP primary camera captures stunning photos that can print images up to 3.26 meters tall. It also uses 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel to capture more light for bright night shots. Meanwhile, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120° field of view, a 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor come together to create Redmi’s most versatile camera yet.

Better yet, the 20MP front camera’s built-in AI technology lets users put their best face forward through detailed portrait selfies, scene detection and face unlock.

Durable build meets elegant design

Redmi Note 8 Pro sports Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on its front and back to safeguard against accidental falls and general wear and tear. For enhanced durability, the device also leverages IP52 splash-proof technology, offering effective protection against rain and sweat.

Equipped with a large 6.53” FHD+ Dot Drop display and rear fingerprint sensor, the device achieves a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. The display is also TÜV Rheinland certified, providing protection against blue light and reducing the likeliness of visual fatigue. Redmi Note 8 Pro’s glossy frame and precise G3 curvature accommodate a comfortable grip, while its three elegant colour variants – Mineral Grey, Pearl White and Forest Green – are sure to suit any personality.

Optimal performance for a best-in-class gaming experience

Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G90T processor, an octa-core CPU clocked up to 2.05GHz for extended everyday use. Meanwhile, the Arm Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU enables the ultimate gaming experience, with a max frequency of 800MHz and AI power up to 1TMACs. The device also features LiquidCool – the Redmi Note series’ first-ever LiquidCool technology – to facilitate high-speed, hassle-free gaming without overheating.

To top it off, Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with an additional WiFi X antenna for a more reliable internet connection, as well as 1217SLS speakers and a Smart PA for improved gaming audio.

High capacity 4500mAh battery ensures top-notch performance

Redmi Note 8 Pro packs an impressive 4500 mAh battery – the Redmi Note series highest power capacity to date. It’s also equipped with an array of features including power-saving mode and intelligent brightness adjustment to help users maximize battery capacity.

Moreover, Redmi Note 8 Pro offers 18W Type-C fast charging, multifunctional NFC, an IR blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price and availability

Redmi Note 8 Pro will come in Mineral Gray, Pearl White and Forest Green. It will retail at N82, 999 for 6GB+64GB, N89, 999 for 6GB+128GB.

Starting from November 4th, Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available from across the phone stores nationwide.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 is a photography powerhouse, sporting a quad-camera setup on the rear. Its 48MP ultra-high-resolution primary camera features a ½-inch sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and 79.4° field of view. Meanwhile, its 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor join forces to capture stunning images at any distance.

On the front, Redmi Note 8 boasts a 13MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and built-in AI technology that helps users take a perfect selfie, every time. The front camera also includes a panorama selfie feature — a first for the Redmi Note series — that can capture group images without cropping anyone out.

Durability meets comfort

Equipped with a 6.3” Dot Drop Display with 2.5D curved glass design, Redmi Note 8 offers an incredibly immersive FHD+ visual experience that achieves an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio. The TÜV Rheinland-certified display offers a comfortable viewing experience by filtering out blue light and helping protect users from prolonged eye strain.

Users can expect upgraded durability as the devices also tout Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 protection — front and back — safeguarding against accidental falls and general wear and tear. Besides, Redmi Note 8 is also covered in a special nano-coating to make the device splash-resistant.

Redmi Note 8 is available in Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Moonlight White.

Performance shines through with a powerful chipset and high-capacity battery

Redmi Note 8 runs on the powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 chipsets. The chipset enhances overall user experience through its advanced AI technology, and improvements in power-efficiency ensure peak performance that will last all day.

In addition, Redmi Note 8 boasts high-capacity 4,000mAh battery and offers up to 18W charging over USB Type-C. The unique self-cleaning speaker function also expels dust and debris through low-frequency sonic pulses — another testament to Xiaomi’s dedication towards providing high-quality products.

Redmi Note 8 will be available in 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB starting at N57, 999.

Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A

With a 6.22-inch (15.8cm) HD+ Dot Drop display, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A feature an aspect ratio of 19:9, promising an immersive experience and overall ergonomics. Wrapped in glass-like materials, Redmi 8 provides a premium hands-on feel with a polished and glossy surface, while Redmi 8A comes in a fine, textured matt finish with excellent grip and at the same time, reducing fingerprint residues to a minimum.

With a 5000mAh high-capacity two-day battery, both Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A come with support for 18W fast charging support on the Type-C port (10W fast charger inside the box), and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 439 octa-core chipset as the processor. Each model offers a 2+1 dual SIM slot with dedicated microSD card support that allows storage expansion up to 512GB.

Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A both feature a 12MP camera, perfect for day-to-day snapshots. Redmi 8 also comes with a secondary 2MP camera – the dual camera setup offers depth-sensing better portrait photos. On the front, both devices sport an 8MP selfie camera and both the front and rear cameras are capable of taking AI Portrait mode shots.

Xiaomi’s relentless focus on quality means that Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A comes protected with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, while its nano-coating makes the smartphone splash resistant. These two devices also retain the popular feature which allows users to playback FM radio without the need of connecting their earphones. Redmi 8 even offers a convenient IR blaster for remote controlling compatible household electronics.

Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A will be available in Nigeria all phone stores nationwide from November 4th.

Redmi 8 comes in Onxy Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue. The 3GB+32GB variant and 4GB+64GB variant will be priced at N44,800 and N47,900 respectively.

Redmi 8A will be available in Midnight Black, Sunset Red and Ocean Blue and will be available for N36, 500.

Vanguard