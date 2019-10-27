Xenophobic Attack: Abia govt honours promise, empowers returnees

Sequel to the xenophobic attack in South Africa, some Nigerians were forced to return home. With the aid of Air Peace’s free evacuation initiative, more than 500 Nigerians were airlifted in two batches.

Returning home, the question on everybody’s mind (both returnees and concerned Nigerians) was, “what next?”.

The Abia State governor, Dr Ikpeazu however in his intervention promised to empower the Abia’s South Africa returnees.

According to a report obtained by Vanguard, the Governor has made good on his promise.

The returnees according to the source (Paul Okezie) were empowered based on their interest and preferences.

Some reportedly chose farming and have started training at Kritzenly Farm Ltd in Ntigha, owned by a Dr Nwagboso.

There are also some of them that opted for learning artisans like barbing and braiding; two individuals are focusing on catering; one person is learning 3D graphic wallpaper installation; while there are others that decided to join their family members business with the money received from the Governor.

The Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor on Diaspora Matters and Special Duties, Dr (Mrs.) Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu acknowledged the assistance being provided by the Abia State government in the resettlement and reintegration of the South Africa Returnees.

