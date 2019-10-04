Xenophobia: Yusuf Babalola calls for unity

By Juliet Ebirim

Lagos business tycoon, Yusuf Babalola, the Managing Director of Yozooph Nigeria has joined other prominent Nigerians in condemning the recent Xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

The unassuming businessman has empathised with the victims of the unfortunate attacks and enjoined Africans to live together in peace and unity. Mr. Yusuf Babalola.

In a statement, he said the only way out for foreign businesses operating in South Africa is to adopt a new brand identity. The new identity will, according to him, protect the foreign nationals from further attacks.

“I sympathize with Nigerians both home and in diaspora. It saddens my heart to see how we Africans treat each other. This is a strong message to Africans, it’s time to unite and see ourselves as one. My condolences go to the families of those who lost their lives to the recent Xenophobic attack in South Africa”.

He added ” I have been to South Africa a couple of times and I know how difficult it is for the hopeless South African boys to desist from crime. They don’t go to school. They roam the streets of South Africa from as early as 7am looking for alcohol, cigarettes and weed, afterward they indulge in all kinds of terrible activities like car highjack, robbing unsuspecting citizens and foreigners of their valuables in broad daylight. The crime rate in South Africa is the highest in the whole of Africa”.