By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUSS, Kogi State chapter has called on the state government to declare a state of emergency in secondary school education in the state to steer it away from the precipice where it is now heading.

Kogi ASUSS chairman, Mr. Ranti Ojo made the call in LOKOJA on Saturday while speaking at the occasion marking this year’s World Teacher’s day.

Mr. Ojo said that “This call became necessary in view of the fact that over 90 percent of schools in the state have deficient infrastructure, poor or none existence laboratories, libraries with out -of -date books in addition to the shortages of teachers in all schools all over the state.

“The state of schools in the state calls for urgent attention of the government for the sake of the future generation to which the state belonged.

“Instructional materials are no longer known as part of school necessities while sports and extracurricular activities have for long been forgotten as part of school routine.

“We have been making this call year in year out yet, no government has deemed it necessary to heed our calls. We make the call again today believing that this government that has education as one of its thematic area of focus will urgently take steps to do the needful”

Vanguard News