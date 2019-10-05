World Teachers’ Day: Gov. Abiodun reinstates teachers sacked by Amosun

…charges them to be moderate in their agitations

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has reinstated the immediate past NLC Vice Chairman in Ogun state and the then state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Oludare Ilekoya and Olusanjo Majekodunmi sacked by Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Abiodun, who announced the reinstatement of the two teachers at MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta during this year’s World Teachers’ Day celebration said the gesture was not only to encourage the teachers in the state, but it was the right thing to do.

He equally enjoined teachers and other union leaders to be moderate in their approach in all their agitations from government, saying our labour unions and associations to always show understanding in your agitations as no meaningful results can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancor and discord”.

Speaking on the reinstatement of the sacked teachers, Abiodun said, “I wish to reiterate that this administration’s commitment to the principles of equity, fairness, justice, and inclusiveness is neither a vote-catching phrase nor a populist sound bite. Besides, we believe in the adage that to err is human and to forgive is divine. It is in the light of this that I approve the immediate reinstatement of Messrs. Olusanjo Majekodunmi and Oludare Ilekoya back to service from their compulsory retirement over the 2015 English Language examination question and 2017 World Teachers’ Day celebration respectively”.

“This gesture is not only to encourage our teachers. It is dictated by natural justice, and it is the right thing to do”.

“I urge all our public servants to observe the professional ethos and avoid any conduct that is not in tandem with public service rules at all times. It is my hope that this gesture will be reciprocated with an increased commitment to duty and that appropriate lessons have been learned”.

He observed that “education is a key element of the nation-building and a catalyst for the mental, physical, social and spiritual development of humanity. Its rising importance does not only reflect the reality of our society, but it also resonates with the new demands of the contemporary world. Technology is fast changing the mode of operation in every facet of life, and this has positively reflected in the service delivery of the teaching profession and the development of the education sector in any nation”.

Quoting one of the foremost educationists, late Dr. Tai Solarin, Abiodun said, “a great nation is built, and it is only built by the availability of very great women and men (like you) in the land. If there are no great men and women in the land, it is impossible for a great nation to emerge”.

“This is evident in the words of a Greek philosopher, Plato, that No society develops beyond the capacity of its teachers”. What this means is that a society that desires development must be responsive and responsible to the cause of its teachers. Therefore, we must give to the teachers what they deserve”, he added.

The governor reiterated that his administration strongly believes that education remains the most important bedrock of any meaningful and sustainable socio-economic development in any society.

“Although, any government can continue to build infrastructure; any government can even continue to attempt to provide adequate security for its citizenry. But, all of these and many other projects and programmes are at the risk of misuse or destruction if the youth and the upcoming generations are not properly educated”.

He said, “it is also pertinent to charge ourselves on the need to adopt a moderate approach in pushing forward our requests to the government”.

“I concede that unionism is a part of the fundamental rights of workers. But, let me use this opportunity to charge all our labour unions and associations to always show understanding in your agitations as no meaningful results can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancor and discord”.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration towards the welfare of our teachers within the available resources of the state.

“We will not only continue to incorporate our teachers as critical stakeholders in nation-building but also to continue to ensure that teachers have the necessary ambiance and support of our administration for efficient service delivery to the benefit of our children and the glory of our dear State”.

I enjoin you to reciprocate this kind gesture by continuing to be up and doing, innovative and painstaking in the honourable discharge of your duties. On our own part, as an Administration, we can assure you of our continued prompt attention to issues bordering on your welfare and constant interventions to take the Education Sector to a greater height”

vanguard