World Poverty Eradication day: How Globacom stole the show with My own don beta promo

By Prince Osuagwu,Hi-Tech Editor

.

Early in September, telecom company Globacom dropped a hint it was going to unveil a customer related promotion which will turn many Nigerians into entrepreneurs. It added that the promotion was in line with its commitment to empowering subscribers through unique life-changing packages.

According to the company, the promo will turn thousands of Nigerians into entrepreneurs by giving them trade-establishment tools that will enable them to set up their own businesses.

Glo, in the promo teaser said: “The promo is designed to empower Nigerians to create wealth and even become employers of labour rather than dishing out money to them. The trade-establishment tools to be won are such that will have direct bearing on the people. It promises to be the most exciting people-focused empowerment promo we have activated”,

Media campaigns for the promo featured leading entertainment stars such as actors Odunlade Adekola, Victor Osuagwu, Funky Mallam and Instagram comedian Samuel Perry Animashaun, (Broda Shaggi). It helped in generating frenzied excitement among millions of Glo subscribers.

Two weeks later, Globacom unveiled the promo, tagged Recharge and Win Big at its corporate headquarters in Victoria Island Lagos. The promo offers items such as Industrial sewing machines, grinding mills, and generators for subscribers who made daily recharge of N200 either in one recharge or cumulative recharges.

Glo’s Retail and Consumer Sales Chief, David Maji, said the items carefully selected to empower Nigerians to create wealth and even become employers of labour.

He disclosed that promo also known as My Own Don Beta, was open to all new and existing subscribers.

Director, Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam and the Coordinator, Lagos Zonal Office of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs Priscillia Onuzulu were present at the unveiling.

Also present were the Iyaloja General of Lagos, Folashade Ojo; member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Adedeji; Dean, Student Affairs, University of Lagos, Prof Ademola Adeleke, and his counterparts from the Lagos State University, Dr Olufemi Obayori, and Yaba College of Technology, Mr O.R Balogun.

Ex-International soccer star, Austin Jay Jay Okocha; President General, Nigerian Football Supporters Club, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, and several Nollywood stars also graced the event.

On October 17, 2019, a further two weeks after the unveiling, Glo gathered another set of prominent Nigerians at the Computer Village, Ikeja, to unveil the first set of winners of the promo through a computerized draw.

The date appeared providential as it coincided with the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

The General Assembly of the United Nations had through resolution 47/196 on December 22, 1992, declared October 17 every year as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

The day had its roots in 1987, October 17 precisely, when thousands of people gathered at the Trocadero in Paris, France, to honour victims of extreme poverty, violence and hunger. The same venue had etched its name in the sands of time in 1984 when it hosted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1984.

The gathering proclaimed that poverty is a violation of human rights and confirmed that people needed to come together to ensure these rights are honoured. These rights were inscribed in a commemorative stone unveiled that day by Father Joseph Wresinski, founder of the International Movement ATD Fourth World.

It thus appeared that Globacom, had made a huge statement by choosing October 17 for its first draw. As the 100 winners emerged in a computerised live draw supervised by officials of National Lottery Regulatory Commission and National Communication Commission, among others the prizes lined up ensured that poverty was alleviated in the lives of the lucky winners.

Highpoint of the event was when the winners were contacted on phone. The shock, disbelief and rude reactions of some of the unsuspecting winners, mirrored a society where trust is a scarce commodity; and where nobody expects to get a huge prize for doing very little.

The reaction of the winners elicited a lot of laughter. While Nike Olayiwola from Iwaya shouted for joy when she heard the news that she won grinding mill, Michael Stanley from Ikorodu who won a tricycle chose to say nothing until the time the prize will be delivered to him. Another Tricyle winner, Emeka Obo, who lives in Iyana Ipaja told Glo to go to hell in disbelief that he could just win a trycycle, until veteran Actress, Patience Ozokwor convinced him in native Igbo language that the promo was real.

One of the winners of the generating sets, Dike Emmanuel from Okrika, Rivers State, expressed happiness for being a lucky winner but reserved celebration till the day of prize handover.

A total of 10 Tricycles, 40 generators, 30 grinding mills and 20 industrial sewing machines were won. According to Globacom, the winners will receive their prizes at the first presentation ceremony at Ojuelegba, Lagos today.

Against the background of the unemployment situation in the country, the potential of My Own Don Beta to empower hundreds of Nigerians with trade-establishment tools becomes clearer that Globacom has positioned itself unwittingly as a major partner to the United Nation’s celebration of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.