World Habitat Day: Obaseki advocates innovative solutions to waste mgt

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has stated that the menacing threat of climate change across the globe, which has resulted in the rise of sea levels and flooding across cities, calls for a more pragmatic approach to tackling challenges in the environment sector.

He said the state government is ready to work with stakeholders in the sector to come up with innovative solutions to redefine environmental governance and proffer solutions to the challenge of waste and water management.

Obaseki said this in commemoration of the World Habitat Day, marked every first Monday in October each year.

He urged experts to complement government’s efforts in repositioning the state’s environment to better serve Edo people and residents, by coming up with innovative approaches that will lead to effective waste and water management.

“The state Ministry of Environment and Sustainability is working in collaboration with other stakeholders in the environment sector, including burrow pit and abattoir operators as well as sand miners across the state to ensure that the environment is safe for all to live and carry out their day-to-day activities,” he noted.

The governor said the state government has established measures to check abuse and exploitation of the state’s forests and natural resources, noting, “We remain committed to restoring sanity to the sector to ensure we have an environment we all will be proud of and bequeath to future generations.”

He urged the community and religious leaders to support the state government in discouraging human behaviours that contribute to flooding that has sacked people in parts of the state.

World Habitat Day is a day set aside by the United Nations to reflect on the state of towns and cities, and on the basic right of all to adequate shelter.

The United Nations explained that “The Day is also intended to remind the world that we all have the power and the responsibility to shape the future of our cities and towns.

“This year’s World Habitat Day celebration is themed ‘Frontier Technologies as an innovative tool to transform waste into wealth.”

