World Food Day: Reverse price of Lake rice, MSSN urges Sanwo-Olu

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to reverse the price of Lake of Rice.

President of MSSNLagos, Dr Saheed Ashafa, said this in a press statement in commemoration of the 2019 World Food Day.

Ashafa also appealed to Sanwo-Olu to consider prompt supply of Lake Rice as a palliative to hunger in the country.

He said, “World Food Day is a day of action dedicated to tackling global hunger. It is incumbent on our government to take serious action against hunger and food insufficiency in general. They must be reminded that food is a basic right which must be provided by those who take responsibility to lead the people.

“As a complementary stride to border closure , Lagos State government in particular must do everything possible to sustain the collaboration that produced Lake Rice which is seen as the true dividend of democracy.

“We can not over emphasise the relief created by the production of lake rice. However, we must register our displeasure with the increment that has been imposed on the price of the product.

“We implore Lagos State government to employ possible strategy to make the rice available in sufficient and affordable quantity. This is the only action expected now to sustain the trust of Lagosians in this administration .

“We need to note that masses are suffering in this particular time and can only feel the impact of the government through palliative measure of this kind.”

The students-based organisation’s leader cautioned government against food wastage, noting that farmers should be better equipped.

He added, “On food storage, we posit that government at all levels should establish technologically advanced outlets for preservation of agricultural produce in all the regions of the country to enable reliable preservation of available food items.

“All forms of exploitation and extortion by personnel of different government agencies must be severely dealt with to restore the confidence of farmers and entrepreneurs who have interest in food related businesses.

“All loan facilities must be on zero interest if truly we desire food sufficiency as been projected.

“Government should consider a subsidised food programme in all educational institutions of learning. This will enhance better academic output and assure us a better future.”