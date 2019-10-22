The World Bank and the Federal government have donated 6,300 books for pupils in Daura Local Education Authority (LEA) in Katsina State to promote education in the area.

The Education Secretary in the council, Malam Nuruddeen Lawal, who disclosed this Daura on Tuesday, said the textbooks would be distributed across the 49 existing primary schools in the area and judiciously used to impart knowledge.

He said: “We will train our teachers on effective and efficient ways to use the books as instructional materials.”

He said that the books were donated under the newly introduced educational intervention tagged: “Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA).’’

Lawal said the books would be used to teach only primary 1, 2 and 3 pupils, adding that they focus mainly on the teaching subjects in those classes. (NAN)

Vanguard