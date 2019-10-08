Workers are wealth creators but employers are insensitive ―NLC

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Taraba state chapter has flayed employers of labour in both the public and private sector for being insensitive to the plight of workers under their payroll.

The state Chairman of NLC, Peter Gambo who described workers as wealth creators of the society frowned at the casualisation of workers, which according to him has reduced productivity of the country’s workforce.

Gambo who spoke Tuesday, in Jalingo at a rally to commemorate World Day Of Decent Work told employers to see workers as technocrats who can devise means for the sustainability of the society’s livelihood, rather than been seen as a burden.

He said, “we outrightly resist and reject the attitude of casualisation of manpower and we call on employers must do the needful.

“You cannot have someone that has the required skills without any good pay and that is why we are standing here to push for an atmosphere where people would be employed appropriately so that they can give their best.

“However, the security environment of every worker must be properly protected. This is very vital because when the environment is not conducive and encouraging, there won’t be any productivity.”

He further appealed to the workers to be united on all front in the struggle for the full implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for all class of workers.

According to him, “we as workers have not gotten anything on a platter of gold, so we will continue the struggle for us to get what belongs to us.”