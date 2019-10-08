Women must lead fight against drug abuse —Osinbajo

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo on Tuesday charged women in the country to champion the fight against drug abuse among the youth.

She said the consequences of the menace affects women first as mothers, hence, the need to teleguide their children to shun the vices and focus their energy on building a virile nation.

Delivering a keynote address at the second Osun Women Development Association (OSUNWA) National Women’s Conference with the theme; Woman: Pioneer of Change for Inclusive Participation in Development, in Osogbo, Mrs. Osinbajo said the development of women is essential to the national development.

She urged women to strive for personal development by acquiring the necessary knowledge needed to compete with their male counterparts in the country, stressing the need for cooperation among them.

“Women must take the front in the war against drug abuse among the children, the consequences hurt mothers more than the nation, we must strive to tackle the menace headlong.

“We must realise that a nation cannot develop if women are taken adequately taken care of, however, we must also strive to develop ourselves and we prepare ourselves for the challenges waiting ahead.

“It is time for women to acquire knowledge that can move us to the next level, we should be bosses in our own right, all that is important is to acquire the right knowledge.

“I am sure all of you here have a lot of potentials, all that is needed is exposing the talents to become a source of revenue generation. Those ideas in your minds can become a reality if you believe and avoid negative energy around you”, she added.

The Chairperson of OSUNWA, wife of the state Governor, Kafayat Oyetola said the association is aimed at strengthening unity the people and foster regional developmental agenda to benefit the masses.

She added that the group also complement the efforts of the state government to improve the quality of lives of the populace and had since it’s inception completed the renovation and equipping of the maternity ward of LAUTECH teaching hospital in Osogbo.

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu described the association as a great means of fostering unity among the governors in the region, as well as people, saying it is worth emulating.

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi in her goodwill message said no government plan and policies can succeed without prioritising the input of women.

She berated the rate at which Nigeria is marginalising women, saying if care is not taken, it would be difficult for the country to achieve any of its development goals.

The association’s patron and Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola said the state is mindful of women’s rights, welfare, and capacity, hence, the conviction to ensure women participate in politics as a weapon to effect change.

“The State of Osun is a gender-sensitive state and one that is conscious of the rights, capacity, and welfare of women. Our First Lady has been active in mobilising the women for the development of the state,” the governor added.

vanguard