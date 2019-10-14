Woman,19, docked for allegedly escaping from police custody

A 19-year-old unemployed woman, Precious Ogbonna, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ n Lagos for allegedly escaping from lawful custody.

Ogbonna, who lives at Ikeja, Lagos, is being tried for breach of peace and escape from lawful custody.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 2 at Allen Ave. Ikeja.

She said the defendant escaped from custody when she has arrested in connection with a case of conduct likely a threat to life.

“The defendant was arrested when she unlawfully entered into a man’s apartment, threatening to deal with him.

“When the police were taking her back to the scene of the crime after her arrest, she secretly opened the door of the vehicle and ran away.

“She was later re-arrested,” Edeme said.

Following her plea of not guilty, Magistrate Mrs O.A Aderibigbe released her on bail of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Aderibigbe said that the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Further hearing has been fixed for Oct. 28.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences contravene Sections 168 and 106(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 106(b) prescribes two years jail term for escaping from lawful custody

Vanguard