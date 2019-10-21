Witness narrates how police officer killed passerby

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

A Prosecution witness, ASP Anthony Nnadozie, in the ongoing trial of a police officer accused of killing a passerby with a stray bullet, yesterday gave a detailed narration, before a Lagos High Court, sitting in Igbosere of how the officer fired four rounds cartridges from his AK47 gun in a crowd.

Nnadozie testified as to the first prosecution witness, in the trial of a dismissed police officer, Sergeant Emmanuel Uyanweke.

The defendant, Uyanweke was arraigned by the Lagos State Government on a count of involuntary manslaughter.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody. At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, the witness told the court that he was the investigating police officer at State CID Panti, who investigated the case.

He said that the case was transferred from Okokomaiko police station to his police station.

The witness told the court that on August 18, 2013, the defendant and one other officer were on patrol duty at Okokomaiko area when they were attracted to a scene of the crowd at a newly opened hotel.

He said that the hotel opened a night club which attracted a lot of people including hoodlums.

According to the witness, the management of the hotel tried to close their gate to stop hoodlums from gaining entrance when they saw that the crowd was getting out of hand.

“The defendant who was armed with an AK47 fired four rounds out of 20 rounds which killed a passerby. “It was expected that the police should call for reinforcement if the situation was beyond his control.

“There was no armed robbery attack at the area at the time the incident happened to warrant the defendant to shoot his gun,” the witness said this while he was been led in evidence by the prosecutor, Mr Babatunde Sunmonu.

He also told the court that the defendants made statements both at Okokomaiko and Panti police stations. However, the prosecutor tendered the statements and they were admitted as evidence in court. The witness was cross-examined by the defendant’s counsel, Mrs. Joke Oladesunmi.

Nnadozie said it was 10 days after the incident that the case was transferred to his police station, adding that he did not know what happened at Okokomaiko police station, whether the defendant called for reinforcement.

Consequently Justice Akintoye, after listening to the defendant, adjourned the further hearing until November 20. Earlier, the prosecutor said the defendant committed the alleged offence on August 18, 2013, at 8 p.m, at Ejike Street, Okokomaiko, Lagos. He said that the defendant unlawfully killed one Adams Bello by shooting him with a stray bullet on the chest.

