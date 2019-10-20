With prayers, God’ll turn things around for Nigeria ― Okowa

By Festus Ahon

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, weekend said that with prayers, God would turn things around for the country, urging Nigerians to put their trust in God always.

He told religious leaders to continue to pray for the upliftment of the nation, insisting that their prayers will be impactful on the people.

Okowa who spoke when Evangelist Rabbi Schneider paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba, said “crusades will win more souls for Christ and prayers will be offered for our country and the state.

“Prayers of our religious leaders will uplift the country and impact positively on the life of our people in the state.

“When Christian leaders pay us visit, we believe that the prayers will uplift the state and the nation because, the more we pray as a nation, the more we connect with God and find solutions to the challenges facing us”.

Evangelist Rabbi Schneider who spoke earlier, told the governor that he and members of his team were in the state “for the Ika Wonderland Crusade which is a light to bring prosperity to the people.”

Vanguard Nigeria News