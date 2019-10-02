Wild Fusion recognised on the list of ‘Top Digital, Creative and Marketing Agencies’ in the world by global rating platform, Clutch

Wild Fusion has been named one of the top creative and marketing agencies in the world across 14 industries, according to Clutch, a global rating platform .

Clutch, in its new report, highlighted the top-performing digital agencies in industries such as automotive, business services, dental, ecommerce, education, financial services, financial technology, healthcare, hospitality, legal, media, nonprofit, real estate, and retail.

Clutch noted that Wild Fusion “understands the specific needs of the markets they work within”. Wild Fusion, started in Nigeria in 2010, has expanded to Ghana and Kenya, providing top quality digital services to an elite clientele.

“The top-rated creative and design agencies in this report know what succeeds in each industry, understanding their nuances and audience. The companies have a record of client satisfaction and we are so excited to highlight their ratings and accomplishments,” said Ben Dobkin, business analyst at Clutch.

The presence of Wild Fusion on the list further strengthens Nigeria’s position has one of the most important creative hubs in the world. This year alone, the Nigerian entertainment scene has enjoyed increased global recognition with the prominent feature of Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, and Yemi Alade on Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift , one of the biggest albums of 2019, and an uptick in the number of Nollywood movies on Netflix .

About the award, Abasiama Idaresit, CEO, Wild Fusion , said, “We are honoured to be featured on this elite list of world-class agencies. We continue to lead through digital innovation and our expertise in social and digital marketing. This further proves that we are on the right path of prosperity for Nigeria and Africa.”

In less than 10 years, Wild Fusion has built itself into one of the most reputable digital agencies in Africa, servicing a clientele that includes top-class brands such as Access Bank, British Council, Diageo (Guinness), Lafarge, Nestoil Group, Oando, and Unilever, among others.