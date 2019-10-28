Hajiya Jummai Abubakar, the wife of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, was buried on Monday at the Bauchi Central Cemetery in Bauchi State.

The funeral prayers, presided by the Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Mallam Bala Baba-Inna, took place at exactly 2.15 p.m. at the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi with Governor Bala Mohammed and other dignitaries in attendance.

Also in attendance were – the Emirs of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman; Dass, Alhaji Bilyamunu Othman; Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya; Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman; Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouk, and representative of Jama’are, Yerima Jama’are.

Jummai died after a protracted illness at a Lagos hospital on Sunday. (NAN)

Vanguard