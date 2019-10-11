Why we need stadium in each Imo LGs ―Ihedioha

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha Thursday defended the construction of a stadium in each of the twenty-seven local government areas of the state.

Ihedioha spoke in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, when he (Ihedioha) received in audience Team Imo, who participated at the just concluded National Youth Games in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Ihedioha insisted that it was aimed at identifying grassroots talents adding that it was for this reason his administration enacted the law that created the Imo state sports commission.

In his statement, “Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has said his administration has given priority to sports development in the state by enacting a law that led to the creation of the Imo State Sports Commission.

“This measure has restored confidence and competitiveness in the sector, stating that the construction of a stadia in each of the 27 local governments in the State, is aimed at identifying talents at the grassroots across the State.

“My administration is aware of the challenges of confronting sports development in the State.

“And to demonstrate his readiness to tackle such challenges, he donated two coaster buses in conjunction with the 27 Local Government Councils, and land to ease their transportation challenges and to build a facility that conforms to FIFA standards respectively.

“Governor Ihedioha also announced the approval of the rehabilitation of the indoor sports hall at the Dan Anyiam Stadium and the Grasshoppers International Handball Stadium, Owerri,

“Also Governor Ihedioha awarded scholarships to ten laurel winning athletes up to secondary school level. He also rewarded officials and coaches of the team with cash prizes.”

In his remark, the Chairman, Imo State Sports Commission and leader of the delegation, Chief Fan Ndubuoke, said: “Various sports associations are working out strategies to improve and harness more talents and athletes that will make the state proud in future competitions.

“Also plans are underway to hold a Sports festival in the State before the end of the year where athletes will emerge to take part in Edo 2020.

“Ndubuoke also announced the Commission’s plans to organise a boxing tournament in honour of Late Dick Tiger and other sports programmes in memory of late football star, Sam Okwaraji.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.