Why we must apply innovation to tertiary education in Nigeria — Fola Lasisi

By Adesina Wahab

Former Vice-Chancellor, ofthe University of Uyo, UNIUYO, Akwa Ibom State, Prof. Fola Lasisi, has said managers of tertiary institutions in the country must apply innovation in the running of such schools or risk being left far behind their peers as things continue to move at fast pace in the world.

Lasisi stated this while delivering the Third Research and Development Public Lecture of the Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech, Lagos.

The lecture was entitled: Impactive and Innovative Approaches to Tertiary Education and Research.

He noted that since tertiary institutions are knowledge organisations, innovation would make the managers think out of the box.

Innovation and society

“Over the last decades, innovation has become a significant way to combat critical social risks and threats. In general, the result of innovation should always be improvement. Innovation leads to economic growth, better living standards among others,” he noted.

Lasisi, who is also the President, Nigeria Academy of Engineering, said some researchers were unable to secure funding from international bodies because of the poor proposals they wrote.

In his speech, the Rector of Yabatech, Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe, represented by the Deputy Rector, Academics, Engr. Kehinde Osifila, said the theme was timely as it was in tandem with the college’s responsibility to train mid-level manpower for the country.

“Education and research are keys to the growth of the nation. Our management is committed to improving the methods of learning and teaching in this great institution and we recently appointed more qualified staff to boost our workforce,”he said. He assured of the Management’s support for research and innovation to set the institution on higher pedestal.

The Chairman of the event, Mr George Majekodunmi Okufi warned lecturers against turning campuses to sex shops.