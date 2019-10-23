Why Reps will be thorough with 2020 budget ― Appropriation C’mttee Chair 

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Muktar Betara has said that the National Assembly especially the House of Representatives will thoroughly process the 2020 budget to reflect current economic realities.

He said that the enormity of demands translated to projects and huge capital can hardly match available resources.

Betara spoke at the opening ceremony of public hearing on 2020 budget held at the Senate wing of the Assembly on Wednesday.

The lawmaker said that the budget was built with best of intentions by the Executive arm of government, expressing optimism that if well implemented, would spur growth across the spheres of the economy.

He said: “ Today‘s hearing is no doubt, an opportunity that allows the citizenry and the Nigerian public to make informed inputs into the budget. This is with a view to making it an all-inclusive process in the task of national development.

“As always, the enormity of demands translated to projects and huge capital, can hardly match available resources. This is the more reason why we in the National Assembly and particularly in the House of Representatives will always do our utmost best in thoroughly processing the national budget.

“The 2020 Budget of ‘sustaining growth and job creation’ is no doubt built within robust and sound objectives, which if well programmed, will translate to effective implementation and dividends that will spiral growth across all sections and spheres of the country.

“We are also committed to working in line with this vision and inspiration.

“Finally, as contained in our legislative agenda, we shall collaborate with relevant civil society groups and community-based organisations for the purpose of sustaining an efficient and result-oriented use of national income and resources. Herein also lies the justification for today’s event.”