Why our universities must go global- Education Minister

As UNILAG attracts N4bn grants in two years

By Adesina Wahab & Elizabeth Uwandu

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has charged Nigerian universities to go global so as not to be left behind as the Fourth Industrial Revolution is already shaping the world.

He also called on them to have a clear focus on how they wish to attain global recognition.

This is just as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the institution has attracted over N4 billion grants from foreign agencies and bodies in the last two years.

Adamu, who was represented by Director, Directorate of the Executive Secretary’s Office, National Universities Commission, NUC, Dr Chris Maiyaki, said this at the maiden edition of UNILAG international week tagged,” Education in a connected world.”

The minister noted that going international, aside its benefits and potentials, was beyond the signing of memorandum of understanding, MoU, and attending conferences, etc.

“Internationalization is not an end in itself. It is contingent on the new realities of the benefit of multiculturalism, pluralism, integration and the need for access to global perspectives and other learning traditions in the education of mankind.

“The point here is that whereas we recognise the power of partnerships, we equally need you all to in a multi-stakeholder collegiate, collaborate with our institutions, to clarify our concept and vision of internationalization.

“This will also help us to define terms and have a clear vision of what we are doing and why we are doing it. Eventually, the goals that drive our vision, will determine the practices that we project and our attitude to foreign students who come to our institutions to study. Whether we focus on signing MOUs, attending international conferences, recruiting foreign students or simply sign-posting by establishing offices to show off, will depend on what we understand to be our purpose. Structures, systems and activities are driven by purpose and the general environment of practice is simply an expression of vision,” he said.

Corroborating Adamu’s position of making our local varsities viable, the Registrar of the Joint Administrations Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, reiterated the need for synergy and collaboration.

Prof. Ogundipe said UNILAG had in the last few years been able to attract foreign grants worth over N4 billion in its efforts to be globally competitive.

Speaking on the reason for organising the UNILAG international week, Ogundipe said, “We want to make our students to be globally competitive and encourage student exchange between our university and others and also have partner universities all over the world. Also we want to make our staff, the academic and non academic staff, to be able to be globally relevant and with this we will be able to improve on our networking. Leveraging on the collaboration we have with other universities all over the world, we want them to come and see what we have here and see how we can enhance and improve on our networking and also the collaboration we have with them.

Universities from China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, among others are taking part in the week-long event.