Why Nigeria will continue to cooperate with Algeria ― President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says God has endowed both Nigeria and Algeria with natural resources, particularly gas and petroleum, and the two countries have no option than to cooperate with one other.

The president stated this when he received the Algerian Ambassador, Belkacem Smaili, in a farewell audience at State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

Buhari said he looked forward to the establishment of gas pipelines, trans-Atlantic road, and fibre optic between the two countries.

On the political situation in Algeria, the President prayed for successful elections billed for December.

He said the outgoing Ambassador was already “an authority on Nigeria,” having spent over six years in the country, and witnessed two administrations.

Smaili described Nigeria as “home,” and wished “prosperity and well being for Nigerians as they go into the Next Level.”

He said he also looked forward to a more robust relationship between Algeria and Nigeria.

