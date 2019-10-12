Why LASG shuts Akoka filling station indefinitely, begins investigation

By Olasunknmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through, state Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has sealed off a Total filling station at Akoka area of the state over water contamination being experienced by the community due to fuel leakages on St. Finbars Road, Akoka, Shomolu Local Government Area.

Recall that the Lagos State House of Assembly, had Tuesday, directed LASEPA and Ministry of Environment and Water Resources to investigate the area to clarify and establish facts concerning the water pollution in the area.

The directive was sequel to a motion by a member of the Assembly, Rotimi Olowo, representing Shomolu Constituency I, during plenary who noted that, two years ago, the water body around the area had been contaminated with premium motor spirit (petrol) which is highly volatile and if in contact with any form of ignition, could cause a fire outbreak that would spread through the whole community.

He further stated that; “It is highly evident that the waters in the area are highly contaminated. They went ahead to have water analysis which showed that the permissible and allowed limit is 0.05 by DPR but what the analysis showed was that it varied between 3.5 – 7 per cent, which is highly contagious and it is capable of mutilating the gene of the younger ones that have been exposed to these waters for the past two years. It is capable of damaging their DNA, in addition to all other health issues.”

Also contributing, Shokunle Olusola, said that “Drinking such water that is polluted with hydrocarbon is as good as drinking poison. The petroleum product is a complex chemical mixture of hydrocarbon which has various levels of toxicity effects on the human body; all these chemicals have irreversible effects on the nervous system; they have narcotics effect; and they can also induce skin tumour, thereby causing skin cancer. If all these things are being exposed to the system, it will affect the genetic formation of the human system, which will cause mutation.”

Subsequently, the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, directed relevant state authorities to investigate the area to clarify and establish facts concerning the issue.

In a swift action, the General Manager, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, who visited the community in company of a member of the Assembly,Olowo, and the Executive Chairman, Somolu Local Government, Abdul-Hammed Salawu, late Wednesday, said the filling station will remain closed pending the conclusion of its comprehensive water pollution investigation to determine the source and causes of water contamination being experienced by the Akoka community.

He explained that the inspection was aimed at assessing the impact of the pollution and proffer a holistic lasting solution in order to promote a friendly environment devoid of environmental threats.

“As a responsive and responsible government, the safety and wellbeing of our people is paramount and must not be compromised for any reason; as an agency saddle with responsibility of regulating all environmental activities in the state, we own it as a duty to protect our people and shield them away from any form of environmental hazards that may likely have negative health impact on them, regardless of whose ox is gored, this is our mandate and on this we stand with our people.

“As a State with myriad business opportunities, we encourage entrepreneurship development and promotes business activities but not at the detriment of our people. Today’s action is basically intended to correct unfriendly habits that make our environment degraded and our people very susceptible to health issues,” Fasawe asserted.

In order to prevent health damage that may arise from indiscriminate exposure of the people to unsafe water and further ascertain the existence of unwanted substances in water sources within the community, LASEPA, representatives of the Resident Association in the area as well as the affected filling station had earlier taken water samples randomly from 1, Abdullahi Street, 12, Wulemotu Ajoke. Street, 26, Sobande Street and Ayetoro Primary School, respectively for further investigation and laboratory tests.

“We can never go wrong with scientific methodology because it is transparent, objective and globally acceptable,” the General Manager stated.

On his part, the filling station representative, Yahaya Alliu, expressed the readiness of the management of the station to work together with the government in finding a lasting solution to the water contamination issue in the area.

Also speaking, a representative of the Akoka community, Alhaji Akintunde Ogunfemi, said that for over two years the filling station has been insensitive to their plight. “The community has been left with no other choice than to abandon our tap water as a result of its odour, colour and unpurified nature and took solace in getting drinking water elsewhere.”

He, however, commended LASEPA for finally coming to their aid, stressing that the agency had taken the right decision by including the community members in each of its steps on the matter which directly affects them, this according to him was a good sign and a show of commitment of the government to its citizenry.

