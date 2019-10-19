Why it’s impossible to spread FG projects – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja
The Presidency on Saturday said that it is impossible to spread Federal government projects when petty demands or politics is allowed to override the higher interest of the people.
In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said that, “The idea of chasing away contractors on site or making undue demands from them by local communities or the deliberate actions of State governments to frustrate the allocation of lands for federal projects is an antithesis of the people’s welfare.”
The statement explained that,” In a recent directive to Ministers, the President requested Ministers in his government to have the states clear all lingering land issues threatening federal projects under their supervision or have such projects moved to willing states where that becomes impossible.
The Presidency noted that the refusal to allocate lands for federal projects or the growing hostility by communities against contractors on site were hurting the interests of the very people governments are elected to serve.
” It is, therefore, impossible to spread Federal government projects when petty demands or politics is allowed to override the higher interest of the people.”