Why I featured Zlatan in my new song, Banga – KINGP

Ayo Onikoyi

After a brief hiatus, Nigerian-American singer and founder of Bugatti Recording Group (BRG), Ilebor Promise, popularly known as KINGP has revealed why he featured Zlatan in his new song.

This time, the US-based songwriter and singer with multiple hit songs have teamed up with reigning afro-pop indigenous rapper, Zlatan on the song entitled Banga, one that many people can’t wait to listen to.

Having teamed up with Gongo Aso crooner, 9ice on the hit track, Agbero three years back, KINGP said he reached out to Zlatan to show his fans that his music career remained alive and banging.

Speaking on the song and his record label BRG, KINGP said the collaboration with Zlatan could not have come at a better time now that the music industry seemed to be in tune with his style and vibe.

“BRG has remained a very strong music group and has done well over the years with a number of collaborations and songs. We are still committed to turning out good songs like Banga and more. We are just starting,” he said.

The song was produced by popular music producer, Tefa. This is another hit song that will surely rule the airwaves and get people dancing once again.

Vanguard