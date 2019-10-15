Why FG stops states from rehabilitating federal roads —Fayemi

…as Adetumbi, Abdullahi call for entrepreneurial education

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Governor Kayode Fayemi has revealed that shortage of funds may have been the reason federal government stop states from rehabilitating Federal roads in their domain.

The Governor, who expressed his frustration over his inability to rehabilitate some of the federal roads in the state, said he would have loved to fix the roads but for the warning from the Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola that such interventions won’t be refunded.

Fayemi said this in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday at a colloquium tagged: ‘Building a Sustainable Economy Through Values Orientation and Innovative Thinking’, marking the first year of his second term in office.

The Governor, who was apparently referring to the collapsed Ureje bridge along Afe Babalola University road and other roads that have been washed off by the heavy flood in the state a couple of weeks ago, said : ” I would have loved to do some of these roads but the Federal Government said to leave our roads alone.

“They made it clear that if any state rehabilitates any road, there won’t be refunds and this is because there is no money.

“This year, FG budgeted around 250 billion naira for roads. If the government is to complete Lagos-Ibadan, Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Kano expressways, it will cost a sum of N500 billion out of about 36,000 kilometres of roads waiting for rehabilitation”, he said.

In their contributions to the discussion, the Senator representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Mr. Olubunmi Adetumbi and former Minister of Sports, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, called on the leadership of the Country to redistribute its wealth and promote entrepreneurial education, to reduce the gap between the rich and the poor citizens.

They said, though very large numbers of the youths are educated, but not in tandem with the realities of the Country, they disclosed that the education curriculum must be critically rejigged to ensure that the right education is given to graduates.

Adetumbi, who was one of the discussants, said there must be a need for the states of the federation to be innovative and think of how to increase the internally generated revenues through a public-private partnership to build and sustain the economy under a corrupt-free atmosphere.

“In order to build a Sustainable economy, there must be a partnership between the government and the people. The major problem of our economy is poor environment and growing businesses, which Ekiti didn’t have in good numbers and once the business environment is bad, then the economy will continue to be repressed.

“Ekiti has a poverty rate of 57 per cent . This should be a concern to us all. Our employment rate is 14 per cent , the second-highest in the Southwest. Ekiti has no reason to be poor or has a high unemployment rate, because of good atmospheric and soil conditions it has.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi has started with youth entrepreneurship and we have to build on that to turn around the economy of this state and it has to be accompanied with value reorientation among our youths.

“Value reorientation is very important. But the greatest influencers now are politicians and that is why we as leaders must be careful and be good leaders. We must be careful with the ways we live our lives because we are the greatest influencers in society”.

Adetumbi advised Ekiti to key into the concept of digitised land registry, describing the initiative as the best way to generate revenues for any state.

Former Minister of Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, regretted that the wealth of Nigerians is concentrated in the hands of few people, which he said signposted the level of inequality in the system.

“Even President Muhammadu Buhari while declaring open Nigeria’s Economic Council in Abuja recently emerged the first President in the country to bring the issue of inequality to the front burner of national discourse.

“The president said the wealth of the nation is concentrated in the hands of a few from five states of the federation. In inequality, Nigeria was ranked 157, making it the most unequaled country and the poverty capital of the world. The GDP does not show the reality of our state of the economy.

“The issue now is, when the rich people are flying around in private jets, which isn’t wrong, let us help the poor to be able to travel to their villages on good roads.

“We are talking of education and our youths are going to schools, we must also ruminate on the kind of education that will make our youths relevant, which I believe is by embracing entrepreneurship”, he said.

