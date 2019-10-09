Why disbursement of N5bn mining fund was stalled — Minister

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, has indicated that lack of suitable model may have hindered the disbursement of Nigeria’s N5 billion mining fund, three years after it was put in place.

Adegbite had explained to newsmen yesterday, ahead of the 4th Annual Nigeria Mining Week, that the Solid Mineral Development Fund, SMDF, seed fund was targeted at helping miners to develop their business, especially the artisanal and small scale miners.

He stated: “I must admit that three years after, the money has not been disbursed, but the good thing is that it is intact. There is only one disbursement from that money. I think a quarry in Oyo State was able to access that fund, which was N95 million.

“We have the problem in designing a model that would work. There is this tendency that government money is part of the national cake. So, we are careful not to throw the money away.”

He also said the money is with the Bank of Industry, and the Bank of Industry is supposed to match that fund with another N2.5 billion to bring up the total disbursable money to N5 billion.

However, he stated: “We are designing some programmes to accelerate the disbursement of this money now. We are encouraging the miners to go into cooperatives because this supposed to be accessed easily at low interest rates.”

“Also we are thinking of equipment leasing so that some of this money can be acquired equipment and some of this equipment will be placed strategically all over the country so that people operating in those areas can access the equipment. We will partner with manufacturers of the equipment.”

“We want to put life into Nigeria Mining Week. We want to attract people, right names to be at the Mining Week. It may be a bit late this year, like I said the planning for the next Mining Week will start immediately after this one.”