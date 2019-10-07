Why Bollywood features African actors in ‘Mehek’ – Zee Africa boss

By Benjamin Njoku

CEO of Zee TV Africa, Harish Goyal has explained why they featured African actors in their landmark series, ‘Mehek’, saying the decision was based on popular demand.

Speaking at a recent press parley to announce their lineup showS for 2020, Goyal said many African viewers of the series have been asking them why they are not telling their own local stories. Based on that popular demand, they decided to feature South African actors in their latest series, Mehek.

‘Mehek’ is the eponymous story of a young girl from Delhi, India, whose love for cooking is closely tied to her mother’s memories, Shaurya (Karan Vohra), a rich and arrogant, restaurateur, and Eddie Gabela (Ndaba ka Ngwane), a successful businessman from Africa who moved to Delhi with his family.

“Every year, we try to do something new to the channels so that it doesn’t loose the essence of the innovation. Last year, we decided to introduce local content even though the channel offers Bollywood content. But a lot of our viewers are saying , we are not seeing our stories, when are you going to tell our stories.”

“That’s why we decided to feature some African actors in one our of popular series, Mehek. In the whole of India, it has not been done before now,” said Goyal

Vanguard