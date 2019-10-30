By Ayo Onikoyi

Actress Iyabo Ojo has cried out over the rate at which colleagues in the movie industry snitch on each other. The actress took to social media to speak against the act which she says only profits bloggers.

According to the mother of two, individuals should stop hating and should start living – the actress claims that there’s so much information that’s being leaked online and as such, bloggers feed on them which then creates hurt.

She wrote: “What exactly is going on peeps? Why are we bent on destroying ourselves? Bloggers are feeding on people’s lives like there’s no tomorrow. Information coming out from colleagues to the ears of bloggers, sending anonymous dms just to tarnish people’s image….. I have walked in that shoe and I know how badly it hurts…. karma is a bitter truth…. live and lets live.

Yorubas will say “BI OJU BA NSE IPIN, OJU NI A FI N HAN…. easy peeps, easy!!!”

Vanguard