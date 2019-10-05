Where will our help come from? — IDPs cry out to Buhari

Armed herdsmen are occupying our communities

We’re hungry but can’t access our farms

We’ll rather die in our homes than beg in the camps

IDPs going back home shot dead

Govt is turning a blind eye to our plight

Pleads with FG to rebuild destroyed homes

What manner of country do we have? A country that is not engaged in any conventional war but watches helplessly as thousands of its citizens are turned into refugees. Nigeria is not fighting any external enemy, but the residents have become refugees in their own country. Several thousands of Nigerians have been chased out of their ancestral homes and forced to live in camps where life is brutish. And who drove them out of their homes? They were not soldiers from other countries fighting Nigeria but armed herdsmen who in the process of grazing destroy farms, steal, maim and kill. The conquering army of herdsmen have not only taken over the homes and farms of these hapless residents but have, in some cases, renamed their communities. Some of the residents who strayed back to their communities believing the aggressors had left were killed for their audacity.

These unfortunate residents are tagged Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs. Hundreds of IDP camps, scattered across some states in the north have been set up for them where life is nothing but hard. The refugees in camps located in Borno and Adamawa states abandoned their homes because of the rampaging Boko Haram insurgents. But in Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba where IDP camps have also been set up, the displaced persons fled from the invading armies of herdsmen.

Conditions in those camps are deplorable. Many have lost hope. Some prayed for death that refused to come. They have nowhere to go. They felt abandoned. They look up to government to help them go back to their ancestral homes but the government is looking elsewhere. They are asking where will their help come from.

The displaced persons are therefore crying to President Muhammadu Buhari for help. They want to go back home. They are saying they are hungry, but they can not access their farms for fear of being killed by the herdsmen who chased them out of their ancestral homes and have occupied their communities. They are crying to the president to fulfill the pledge made by his administration to rebuild their communities. Will the president hear their cries?

BENUE: Over 483,692 Benue indigenes still trapped in 28 IDPs’ camps

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue today is home to over 483,692

Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs. It’s a bizarre tale that all started on New Year’s Day of 2018 when Logo and Guma local government areas of the state came under severe coordinated attacks by armed militant herdsmen.

The invaders had before then, through their leadership, threatened to resist the Benue State Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017 which was signed into law by Governor Samuel Ortom in May of that year, though its implementation and enforcement took effect from November of the same year. The invaders also allegedly employed herders from within and outside the country to besiege the state in protest of the new law.

So, when the massacre of innocent farmers and sacking of Benue communities started in earnest on New Year’s Day it didn’t take the people of the state time to realize that a brutal war had been declared on the state by the invading armed militant herdsmen.

That bloody invasions, like wild fire spread to 18 out of the 23 local government areas of the state leaving on its trail the death of hundreds of innocent farmers and local dwellers and the complete sacking and razing of several communities in the state.

As Benue communities including parts of Makurdi, the state capital, became theaters of war, tears and blood flowed freely while hundreds of thousands of the helpless people fled their ancestral homes most of which were up in flames.

The equally helpless state government was left to cater for over 500,000 IDPs at the time and it was a huge challenge that almost ran the state aground. The state was actually in troubled waters but the coming of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, a joint military spike operation, to a large extent has restored some level of normalcy in the state.

Regrettably, despite the intervention of the OPWS, over 483,692 are still trapped at the 28 official and unofficial camps and the host communities of the camps located in seven local government areas of the state.

An official statistics from the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA indicated clearly that the IDPs are camped in 28 locations across the state. According to the statistics IDPs totaling 97,488 are currently housed in 12 locations in Makurdi Local Government Area, LGA. A breakdown shows that Abagena camp holds 8,210 IDPs while 7,691 reside in Abagena community.

Agan camp is home to 4,798 IDPs while 5,517 live in the host community. Angwan Ochonu also in Makurdi is home to 4,951 IDPs while Federal Housing Authority, FHA, hosts 4,353 IDPs.

Ichwa community also in Makurdi is host to 9,587 IDPs, LGEA NASME holds 23,151 IDPs. LGEA Tyodugh also in Makurdi holds 5,672. Ogiri Ajene camp holds 9,506 IDPs, Tionsha is home to 10,500 IDPs.

Meanwhile a total 115,272 are taking refuge in seven locations in Logo LGA, one of the epicenters of the crisis. A breakdown shows that Ugba camp houses 3,080 IDPs while a total of 8,651 IDPs live in the host community.

Abeda camp also in Logo LGA is home to 2,668, Abeda community is playing host to 22,949 IDPs. Anini village holds 4,962 IDPs, Anyiin camp houses 7,466 while 65,496 IDPs live in the host community.

In Agatu LGA there are 65,347 IDPs while Gwer West LGA houses 60,243. Kwande LGA is also home to 9,465 IDPs and Okpokwu LGA is home to 4,080.

Meanwhile Guma LGA which was another epicenter of crisis and from where most of the IDPs in Makurdi spilled from is home to 127,342 IDPs. Of this number 29,500 are in the Gbajimba camp while 28,875 of them have found accommodation in the host community.

The Daudu camp I also in Guma houses 5,451 IDPs, Daudu camp II houses 20,172 while 43,344 reside in the host community.

It was gathered that when some of the IDPs made efforts to return to their ancestral homes, they discovered that aside having no homes in their respective communities to return to, they lost virtually all sources of livelihood including farmlands and food barns while some of the deserted communities had been occupied and completely taken over by the militant herdsmen who graze freely on occupied farmlands.

Armed herdsmen have refused to leave occupied communities—SEMA

Speaking on the development, the Special Assistant to the Executive Secretary of Benue SEMA, Mr. Alexander Chia said officials of the agency few days ago commenced assessment tour of the seven affected LGAs only to discover that armed herdsmen had occupied some of the deserted communities.

According to Chia, “we just came back from Logo LGA and we discovered that villages like, Tse Adur, Igo, Tse Nomigo, Tse Ajim, Tse Timve, Tse Sugh, Tse Pir, Tse Bojande, Tse Adule and Tse Abojande are being occupied by herdsmen who have refused to leave those communities.

“They have eaten up all the yams and maize cultivated in those communities. In fact the people told us that they have not been able to access their villages since 2014. They are still taking refuge in Anyiin.

“Also New City in Mbadwen council ward in Guma LGA is still being occupied by herdsmen. Same is the situation in Torkula village, Tse Orjime the home town of the Executive Secretary of Benue SEMA, Mr. Emmanuel Shior.

“Some places in Nzorov council ward also in Guma LGA are being occupied by herdsmen who have refused to vacate the area. That is why most of the IDPs taking refuge in Makurdi are from that area.

“Several villages in Gwer West and Agatu are also being occupied by them and the original owners of the communities are living in IDPs camps and cannot go back because the invaders remain there and graze their cattle.

“Though we must laud personnel of the military operation named Operation Whirl Stroke, it was their intervention that has restored normalcy in most of the troubled communities and the people can now go to farms but not at the level they used to, the people now farm within the neighbourhood in small scale and not far distances where farming is done in large quantity.

FG fails to fulfill its pledge of rebuilding destroyed homes

“That is the situation in our communities which accounts for why the people cannot return to their ancestral homes aside the failure of the federal government to fulfill its pledge of reconstructing the communities which were ravaged and destroyed by the rampaging armed herdsmen.

“Outside the 483,692 IDPs, Benue is also home to over 6,000 Cameroonian refugees who are currently taking refuge in Kwande LGA which borders Cameroon. So, taking care of all these people has been herculean for the government which requires all the help it can get now.

“We are also pleading with the Federal government to come and fulfill its pledge of rebuilding the homes and communities destroyed by the militant herdsmen to assuage the pains of the people so that they can go back to their ancestral homes,” Chia added.

PLATEAU: We can’t access farms for fear of being killed—Residents

By Marie-Therese Nanlong.

For over a year now, residents of some

communities in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Mangu, Bokkos, and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State have been out of their homes due to insecurity and incessant attacks which have brought them untold hardship.

The over 50, 000 people currently displaced from these areas had stayed briefly in the Internally Displaced Persons’ camps set up at COCIN Ban; COCIN Heipang; GeoScience, Zawan; Riyom Satellite market; Riyom Pilot Primary School, COCIN Central, Mangu; COCIN RCC, Bokkos; COCIN RCC, Daffo; COCIN Rawuru; COCIN Fan-loh; COCIN RCC, Ropp; Ganaropp; St. John Vianney, Barkin Ladi as well as some available spaces in Jol, Miango and Ganawuri before moving in with relatives and friends.

Most of those camps are now empty as most of the people have moved out except the few who have nowhere to go. But the people who are predominantly farmers are crying out that they are not comfortable in their new places of abode and want to return to their ancestral homes and continue in their farming profession in a secured environment.

They complained that they have waited in vain for the fulfillment of the various promises made by government at all levels to take them back to their homes while they have been receiving reports of strange people taking over their property and farmland without any challenge.

Although some of the displaced persons had made efforts to return to safer communities in their local government, they all complained of hunger and lack of money as they cannot access their farms for fear of being killed by the Fulani who had chased them out of their homes.

Returning IDPs shot dead

Just last week, four persons were confirmed dead in Vwak village of Riyom local government area when gunmen opened fire at a group of Internally Displaced Persons making their way back home.

Their community was sacked in 2018 by herdsmen; the villagers, taking shelter with relations in neighboring villages had started renovating their destroyed houses but a group returning to the community was ambushed at about 7pm.

13 villages occupied by aliens

In Riyom local government area alone, Saturday Vanguard discovered that the indigenous Berom natives have been sacked from 13 villages by some aliens who had taken over their property and converted same for personal use. The natives as well as Fulani who had resided with them over time are therefore appealing to the Government to come to their aid and ensure justice is done. They also want the seized property returned to their rightful owners.

The communities completely taken over are Shonong, Ma-Seh, Shong 1, Shong 2, Ranjol, Kak, Rankum, Attakar, Janda 1, Janda 2, Bangai, Ranchol-Sopp and Dajak

We’ve not known peace since 2012—Village head

Speaking with Saturday Vanguard, Thompson Gyang, the Village Head of Fang in Bachit District of the area noted that there was relative peace but IDPs must be taken back to their homes and their seized property returned to them. He said, “since 2012, we have not known peace in this local government, all stakeholders have worked to see that peace reign in this local government area. We are looking for lasting solutions that will take us to the path of peace and our make communities flourish. As we are, some of our people are refugees in different places and this is not good.”

Galadima Adam, a Fulani from Bachit district of the area added, “We, as Fulani and the Berom have agreed to stay together in peace, we are not happy that people left, many people left my community. We are appealing to them to come back because if there are no people in the community, you cannot call it a community and this is not good. We are together with the Berom people, we want peace, where there is peace, there is no fear, come back to your homes.”

Strangers are building on our land——Da Gyang Dahoro

Also, the Village Head of Rim in Riyom district, Da Gyang Dahoro said, “Rim is one of the ancient towns in Berom land with a very rich culture. We are farmers, miners and hunters. I came into office in 2015 when Rim was full of crises, we were under siege, daily shootings and no one could go to the farm. Even when you farm behind the house, people were still being killed. I inherited over 200 cattle and local buffaloes apart from sheep and goats and very many hectares of farmland that we could not cultivate due to crises.

“Thank God that things are improving, even though we cannot go to farm like before, but things are getting better. Strange people have taken over our farmlands and building on them; we have written to government to come to our aid because when there is justice, all this rubbish will not happen. The law must take its course, who are you to occupy somebody’s land and build on it?

“We appreciate government but let them do the needful, they are not doing enough. There is relative peace for now, children can go to school and people can sleep but IDPs must return home. People are still living with relatives and friends. As a traditional ruler, my palace was burnt; I am now living in an uncompleted building.

“We are hearing many things in the news about rebuilding, we held meetings with Operation Safe Haven and some NGOs but we are still waiting, when will it be so that people can go back to their homes? When you stay outside, you can not get enough land to farm and rear your animals.

“Right now, strangers that we don’t know are building on our land, some of them cannot even speak Hausa language, government should look into this. For instance Janda 1 and 2 have been taken over, Churches and clinics have been demolished. Even the traditional ruler of Janda is here in Riyom, they have taken over his house, and they built on his foundation.

“We really worked for this relative peace and we don’t want anything that will set us back rather, we want to achieve lasting peace, government should help us get back our land.”

It will be recalled that the State Government had set up a committee headed by the immediate past Commissioner for Water Resources, David Wuyep to see to the resettlement of the people to their ancestral home. Right now, neither SEMA nor government worker wants to comment on the issue as members of the said committee are no longer in office because the Governor had dissolved his cabinet after his first tenure and has not constituted a new one.

At that time, about 200 people returned to Kakuruk in Barkin Ladi but 70 out of that number fled the community due to hardship and insecurity while the rest are still languishing in poverty.

Things have become worse for us——Resident

A resident, Pam Davou said “we are only hoping on God because since we came here, things have become worse for us. There is still threat here but we would rather die here than beg in the camps. we cannot go to farm any longer, even when you farm, they still bring cows to eat up the crops. The siege is ongoing and government is turning a blind eye, if we give up, our children will be worse off, we will just get by until help comes.”

The situation in Kura Falls in the same area is not different as a former IDP narrated. He said, “when our government is telling everyone that all is well, who will come to our aid? We were in the camps and by the time government told people we had been returned home, we did not get any assistance and even to eat was a problem. Young girls were being molested just because of food and the young men are helpless. We summoned courage to come here but we are still not comfortable in our homes. A lot has changed, few nails and roofing sheets were given to few of us but what can that do?”

TARABA: Feeding has become very difficult for displaced persons

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Mr Adewale Ola, now a resident of

Jalingo in Taraba state will not forget in a hurry the circumstances that led to his flight from Maiduguri, Borno state capital to Taraba state.

Mr Ola, an auto mechanic had been living in Maiduguri for years and even married from Borno state.

His wife hails from Biu local government area of southern Borno. She is Bura by tribe and loved her husband. The rise of insurgency in the region made life unbearable for them.

Speaking with Vanguard, Mrs Ola said, “we lost everything. We had to run for our lives in 2013. We were displaced and when I contacted my sister in Taraba, they raised money for me and my kids to come. All our property were left over there. We had to readjust and start struggling over again. We have bee living here for six years now, but we have not recovered all that we lost.”

Mr Ola who today has a mechanic workshop in Taraba state has managed to keep providing for his family and his three children.

Just like the family of Mr Ola, Taraba state has become a safe haven for fleeing victims of various humanitarian crisis from the North East region.

Taraba which is adjudged as the most peaceful state in the North East is home to countless displaced persons including refugees from neighbouring Cameroon.

Though the Olas were lucky, thousands of other IDPs are still languishing in various IDPs’ camps

Pockets of inter communal conflicts in the state have further increased the number of displaced persons who are currently taking refuge in various IDP camps.

Prominent among those conflicts were the farmers/herders conflicts and the recent Tiv/Jukun conflict in Southern Taraba.

The state governor, Darius Ishaku also reechoed this when he received a delegation of the North East Development Commission, NEDC, on Thursday Oct 3, in Jalingo.

He acknowledged that the state has over the years been a safe haven for displaced victims of Boko Haram insurgents and needed help.

In Jalingo alone, no fewer than three internally displaced persons’ camps are housing thousands of displaced persons. Many of them could not utilise the raining season to cultivate their crops.

When Vanguard sought response from the coordinator of IDPs at Nukkai primary school, he said, feeding had become very difficult for them.

According to him, “there is no food, no water, no firewood. We currently have 1300 people in our camp. But another set of 1091 displaced persons are seeking refuge outside the school because we have occupied most of the classrooms and disturbing the students. Those who went to farm were chased away by herdsmen. We are all just here.”

The chief of UNICEF field office, Bauchi, Bhanu Pathak who visited Governor Ishaku two weeks ago acknowledged the warm reception given to those displaced from troubled states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. He said the huge numbers of IDPs taking refuge in the state has led to an increase in out of school children which he noted was a ticking time bomb and that was was why the humanitarian agency would continue to support the state in this regard.

He said “Five hundred thousand children are out of school in Taraba. IDPs in the state are being supported with learning materials owing to tribal conflicts. We are working with them. We have people coming from other states and we are happy that the support is getting to them too “

Gov Ishaku acknowledged that, “we have a lot of IDPs because Taraba is the host to those who are worse than us. We are also currently host to Cameroonian refugees who have come in their numbers.

We will need more assistance in this area. I have told all our local government chairmen bordering Cameroon to accommodate those running into the country because they did same when we had ours in 2017. We are sending them food and our medical personnel have also visited their camps.”

KADUNA: No recognised IDPs camps

Ben Agande Kaduna

At the height of the crisis between farmers and herdsmen in the southern part of Kaduna state, a large number of persons were displaced from their ancestral homes as a result of the destruction of their houses and the general insecurity that pervaded these areas. In 2018 for instance, there were Internally Displaced persons in some primary schools and other buildings in Sabo Tasha and Karmazou area of the state capital. However, with the improved security situation in the southern part of the state and the desire of the people to go back to their ancestral lands, the internally displaced persons’ camps that had hitherto dotted the Kaduna landscape have significantly reduced.

Even at that, there are still a semblance of IDP camps in parts of Karmazou, Rigassa, Barkan Lau and Marraraban Jos area of the state.

What stands these IDP camps out is the fact that they are not really recognised by the government and as such they do not enjoy any form of patronage from government in terms of provisions of amenities to lessen the sufferings of the inmates.

According to an official of the state Emergency Management agency, “there are no official IDPs in the state again that we officially recognise. We are aware that some people have left their houses and are being housed in some property provided by private individuals. They do not fit into what we classify as IDPS” the official who does not want to be named because he is not authorised to speak on the matter told Vanguard.

While some of these people who fall in the category described by the unnamed state official of the emergency agency above reside in Karmazou, the other IDPs who reside in Rigassa, Barkan Lau and Marraraban Jos areas of the state are said to have fled the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East. In Rigassa, they are popularly referred to as the Kanuri Boys and seem to have integrated themselves into their immediate communities, eking out a living the same ways as members of their host communities do. It may not be what they were used to in their communities before they were displaced but it does not fit into the classic case of IDPS as we have come to know them recently.