What Atiku, others said about ‘Sex for Grade’ video

Following the ‘Sex for Grade’ video that was released on Monday by BBC Africa, concerned Nigerians, including Atiku Abubakar. have taken to their social media platforms to strongly condemn the act of sexual harassment, while some shared their encounters with lecturers in different Nigerian universities.

The video ‘Sex for grade” exposes sexual harassment in Nigerian Universities.

Below are some of the interesting reactions from Twitter users.

The former vice president of Nigeria, and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar after seeing the ‘Sex for Grade’ video has condemned the illicit act, describing it as an unacceptable act which requires systemic strategies to put a deterrence to such behaviour.

I have just read the story on #SexForGrades across public tertiary institutions in many West African countries. This is unacceptable, and requires systemic strategies to put a deterrence to such behaviour.https://t.co/uBEOHBXKEd — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 7, 2019

Another popular Twitter user by the name ‘Great Oracle’ tweeted:

That BBC Documentary on sexual harassment in our universities is a tip of the iceberg. Unilag is one of the many universities with “cold rooms”. There’re others that have “theatre rooms” where female students are sedated. Answer your name, LASU. — Great Oracle (Not by Affidavit) (@AbdulMahmud01) October 7, 2019

In one case the Great Oracle is aware of, a certain professor perfected the science of sedating his victims before carrying his “perfidious” sexual experiments on them. It is not that the authorities are not aware; they are, but there’s a culture of cover up — Great Oracle (Not by Affidavit) (@AbdulMahmud01) October 7, 2019

ExOsunCorper, a Twitter user speaks about OAU thus:

Obafemi Awolowo University, Department of English are known for #SexForGrades. I just don’t want to mention names but I can give you evidences of at least 12 English lecturers who still do this nonsense to students. Students can’t speak up because they fear they would never pass — ExOsuncorper (@AkinbodeTa) October 7, 2019

See Onkle we had spoken in the past several times and in fact one of the lecturers said a panel would be set up and since then till now nothing at all. We all have graduated from that useless department. But trust me, the pains the ladies who are physically blessed pass through. — ExOsuncorper (@AkinbodeTa) October 7, 2019

That Lady that posed as a student to burst the lecturer in the #Sexforgrades BBC documentary deserves an Oscar.She should be declared a National Treasure.The stories coming out of our ivory towers will break your hearts.God bless that lady & BBC for daring to take this on. — Mazi (@matthewamad) October 7, 2019

So no Uniport lecturer was caught?? They are the worst in Nigeria…Girls who couldn’t defeat them were used to stupor..

There’s one my friend and I blackmailed and sent the voice note to the senate, he wasn’t even dismissed. #sexforgrades — ✨IYAWO THICKER BODY✨👑 (@IyawoThickaBody) October 7, 2019

Another user who condemned the act calls for the exposure of these culprits

In Nigeria #SexForGrades is very common in most Universities and we should do well to expose culprits. Women are not sex slaves. — Owojela’s Blog 🏅 (@odey_owojela) October 7, 2019

Umoh Bright also wrote

We all know the system of education in Nigeria, no one wants you to pass their exams, whether you’re female or male, we need to look into not just #SexForGrades but also the corrupt practices of lecturers in all of Nigeria’s higher institutions. #SexForGrades — Umoh Bright (@Dave__NGA) October 7, 2019

Uchenna in his tweet recalled how a female student stole three thousand dollars from his lecturer who wanted, in his words to ‘sex for grade one slay mama’

I remember Mr Etienne, Law lecturer at les cours Sonou that year, he wanted to sex for grade one slay mama and after match the girl stole 3k dollars from his house and ran away, Man couldn’t report or do anything 😂😂 #BBCAfricaEye #SexForGrades — U C H E N N A 💙💙 (@WalkerSavvy8) October 7, 2019

Amidst the reactions, some have condemned the documentary, the reason being that Africans are always selling the negative part of their continent to the world

This thing Happens in Europe too why didnt u go and do it there Africans always selling themselves to the world negatively…Massa this thing is Unnecessary….Sell the positive things too and see whether they will support….😤 — Kwame asante (@Savagereplyking) October 7, 2019

Also a twitter user tweeted that sexual harassment exists amongst corps members who are posted to different schools to carry out their primary assignments

One impregnated a girl during my service year. Several instances of girl students over corps members too. Corper Moses was a legend that year. — Don N’Abasi (@dedonnse) October 7, 2019

