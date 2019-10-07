Breaking News
What Atiku, others said about ‘Sex for Grade’ video

On 2:26 pmIn Newsby

By David O Royal

Following the ‘Sex for Grade’ video that was released on Monday by BBC Africa, concerned Nigerians, including Atiku Abubakar. have taken to their social media platforms to strongly condemn the act of sexual harassment, while some shared their encounters with lecturers in different Nigerian universities.

The video ‘Sex for grade” exposes sexual harassment in Nigerian Universities.

Below are some of the interesting reactions from Twitter users.

The former vice president of Nigeria, and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party,  Atiku Abubakar after seeing the ‘Sex for Grade’ video has condemned the illicit act, describing it as an unacceptable act which requires systemic strategies to put a deterrence to such behaviour.

Another popular Twitter user by the name ‘Great Oracle’ tweeted:

 

 

ExOsunCorper, a Twitter user speaks about OAU thus:

Another user who condemned the act calls for the exposure of these culprits

Umoh Bright also wrote

Uchenna in his tweet recalled how a female student stole three thousand dollars from his lecturer who wanted, in his words to ‘sex for grade one slay mama’

Amidst the reactions, some have condemned the documentary, the reason being that Africans are always selling the negative part of their continent to the world

 

Also a twitter user tweeted that sexual harassment exists amongst corps members who are posted to different schools to carry out their primary assignments

 

