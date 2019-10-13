We’ve got power to actualize a greater Nigeria — Otuaro

By Etop Ekanem

Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation, have been charged to use their inherent powers given by Almighty God to effect change to a greater Nigeria.

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, gave the charge, weekend, while speaking at a Thanksgiving Service at Potters House Church, Warri, organised for Ama Etuwewe over his recent elevation to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, in the legal profession.

Otuaro admonished Etuwewe to be advocate of justice in sync with call by host Pastor Banabas Okunola who began his sermon with congregational rendition of both stanzas of the national anthem and said Nigerians “had God-given national responsibility to put Nigeria first and pray for its peace and prosperity.”

“As God’s children, we’re endowed with power and power is that dynamic ability to cause change. It’s our responsibility to use our inherent powers endowed in us by Almighty God to effect change to a better country, Nigeria,” Otuaro said.

Otuaro, who joined Pastor Okunola in referring to Pa S.G Elton’s prophecy that Nigeria will stink with corruption and subsequently turn around to be shinning reference point in righteousness and greatness, noted: “There is need for us to work towards the good part of Pa S.G Elton’s prophecy to happen. We must work together to establish a country of our dream. We can’t fold our hands akimbo and be complaining. We must be part of the solution to our problems.

“I thank our men of God who stood as priests to intercede for our state and nation. Men of God from various denominations have by their prayers helped keep this nation as one. How else could we have remained together despite the numerous challenges we have faced and are facing. God has a reason for putting us here in Nigeria. We should all contribute to finding solution. I congratulate Ama Etuwewe, the learned silk, on his achievement. I’m blessed for being here today”.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the event, Ama Etuwewe, SAN, reiterated that his journey to the coveted SAN rank showed that “with God, hardwork, steadfastness, determination and focus, one can become anything in life,” even as he stressed: “I will be committed to God, peace, justice and good governance.”

