Western Marine destroys N23.7m poultry products

On 6:45 amIn Maritime Reportby

By Eguono Odjegba

CUSTOMS border stations operating in the South West have been fingered in providing cover for smugglers of foreign poultry products, even as the Western Marine Command last week seized a total of 2, 349 cartons of the frozen products with a Duty Paid value of N23.7million.

The latest seizure made at the Badagry and Ibeche waterways is coming barely 48 hours after two previous seizures of more than 2000 cartons were made on September 21 and 22 respectively, along the Lagos Bar Beach.

Vanguard

