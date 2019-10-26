West Ham sign Nigeria-eligible striker Odubeko after 35 goals in Man U

Premier League football team, West Ham United has announced signing Ireland and Nigeria-eligible young striker Ademipo ‘Mipo’ Odubeko.

Odubeko recently clocked 17. He was born and raised in the Republic of Ireland and has capped for Ireland’s U17 national team.

According to West Ham chronicle of Odubeko, he joined the Hammers after spending his schoolboy years at Manchester United, where he scored 35 goals and netted on his U18 Premier League debut last season, and will now continue his development at the Academy of Football.

Odubeko expressing his excitement said: “It’s a really exciting day, I’ve been waiting for this move for a while, so I’m looking forward to getting started.

“WestHam is a club with a lot of history behind it. It promotes its young players, so it’s a great opportunity for me to develop my game and help the team.

“I’m looking forward to moving to London – it’ll be a little different to Manchester, so it’s an exciting challenge.”

The Academy Manager, Ricky Martin hailed the signing of the prolific-striker after competition from other Europe’s leading clubs.

“Mipo signing for West Ham is another really positive story for the Academy,” he said.

