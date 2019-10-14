We’re ready to reconcile with aggrieved members – Lagos RTEAN Chairman

The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Lagos State chapter, on Monday, said that it was willing and ready to accommodate and reconcile aggrieved members.

The Chairman of RTEAN, Alhaji Mohammed Musa, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos after the state executive meeting, said that the development was sequel to the directive of the Lagos State Government and the union’s interest in peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association had been plunged into crisis after seven out of 53 state executive members opposed Musa’s continuity for another term.

NAN also reports that the crisis started when the state Deputy Chairman (Administration), Alhaji Suleiman Onabanjo, led six other executive members against the continuity of Musa’s administration earlier passed by all executive members.

The crisis had led to the dissolution of the state executive council by the National President of the union, Mr Eriyo Osakpamwam, who was later sacked and expelled by the National Executive Council of RTEAN.

The crisis got messier as the NEC appointed and confirmed Musa, who was also the National Deputy President (Administration) of RTEAN, as the new National President.

Musa said that the “Continuity Group” had met with the Lagos State government on three different occasions, adding that at the last meeting, the government gave a directive that the association should reintegrate all the aggrieved members.

The RTEAN boss said that the union consequently slated Monday to meet with the aggrieved members for accommodation and realignment, stressing however that they did not show up as at 5.00 pm. for a meeting slated for 10.00 am.

Musa, however said that the union was ready to accept them back into their positions and that he had given order that they should not be harassed or molested by any member.

“We met on Thursday with the Chief of Staff to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Commissioner for Transportation, the Special Adviser on Transportation, some representatives from the ministry of justice and others.

“The directive by the government was that we should come back home and return the aggrieved back to their parks and positions.

“We have complied with this directive today and asked those who are out to come to the state secretariat and that we will take them back to those parks for peace to reign.

“We, members of RTEAN, Lagos State branch, need peace and the state government also needs peace. We don’t want any member to take laws into his hands. We should be law abiding,” Musa said.

The RTEAN boss said that he had directed all the state, zonal and chapel executive members to call all members to order and ensure peaceful coexistence.

On the association’s national leadership crisis, Musa said that the order he obtained from the National Industrial Court, Abuja division on Oct. 8 was genuinely secured and was still standing contrary to the rumours in some quarters.

“Our case was not dismissed by the National Industrial Court as some people are saying. I urge all members across the nation to keep the law and order in accordance with the court order pending the final determination of the matter,” Musa said.

He said that the case would come up for hearing on Oct. 17 at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, saying that he was ready to go to any length to ensure peace and order in the association.

Musa urged members across the country to be law abiding and never take laws into their hands, as the union would not tolerate any act of lawlessness.