We’re not aware of any split in ASUU,says FG

Abuja The federal government claimed yesterday that it was not aware of any split in the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU even as it pledged to be neutral in dealing with the affairs of the union.

The Federal Ministry of Education, reacting to the alleged split in ASUU leadership, insisted that even as it was yet heard of any split in the union, it would remain neutral in the union’s affairs.

The Deputy Director of Press in the Ministry, Bem Goong, speaking on a telephone interview with Vanguard, said the union matters were out of government’s purview hence it cannot comment on any alleged split in it.

“I think that the union matters are entirely the responsibilities of the unionists. The government does not establish a union, the government does not run the union of people in their own wisdom decides that this is how we are going to structure our union, I don’t think the government should have a say in that,” he said.

Mr. Goong spoke thus: “The Federal Ministry of Education is not yet aware of any split in the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU but we believe in the independence of the union, we as a ministry don’t interfere in the affairs of the union.

On which group government would recognise in case of any split he said, “That has not even come to our table and when it does, we will sit down and dialogue, the dialogue is the name of the game. We will sit down and dialogue with the warring factions and find the way forward. As at now, the issue has not come to us but I can tell you that at all times, the government remains neutral.”

