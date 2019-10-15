We’re deploying strategies to ensure children protection online ― NCC

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta says the Commission is deploying lawful facilities to ensure the protection of children from harmful online practices.

Prof. Danbatta stated this in his remarks at a joint ITU-DBI workshop held on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said there was a need to protect children and bring them up in a manner that online contents and brought up in a manner that will make them insulated from harmful online contents.

In the light of this, he assured that the Commission would put measures in place to ensure that harmful components to children are discarded in the choice of online contents.

“We need to protect the children from content that is harmful, harmful in the way and manner that they are brought up. Harmful in a way and manner that will make children not copy practices that are harmful, so that they can be able to do online without guidance and supervision.

“But we will like to see that measures are put in place to ensure that contents are chosen in a way and manner that children are not exposed to the harmful contents.

“The idea of this conference is to look for a more lawful facility that we can deploy to ensure the protection of the child from harmful online practices.

According to Danbatta, “For us, there are no better way to do this than the experts that we have here, they will study the existing content and recommend measures that will ensure we put out harmful content that cannot enhance the upbringing of our children online, such that harmful practices do not have a place online in our country.

“I think these efforts will go a long way to ensure the security of content that children generally access.”





In his remarks, the President/CEO of Digital Bridge Institute, DBI, Prof. Mohammed Ajiya said the workshop was a sequel to the outcome of World Summit on Information Society which was endorsed by the United Nation’s Assembly of 21st December 2001.

“As a technological hub in communication and ICT, we have assembled experts from the United Kingdom be able to rub minds to be able to see how we can utilise there expertise in protecting Nigeria cyberspace and we hope if we do that, we will be able to protect the child particularly at this material time based on various information online to make sure they have the right content,” he stated.

Participants at the workshop are expected to summit recommendations at the end of the workshop.

Vanguard News Nigeria.