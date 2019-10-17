We’ll sustain agric interventions – Buhari

Gabriel Ewepu

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday promised to sustain agricultural interventions to achieve food security and safety following positive results in the sector.

Buhari stated this at the 2019 World Food Day celebration at Km 28, Tudun Wada, Nasarawa State, where he said his administration is determined to sustain the various interventions it has made towards job creation, food self-sufficiency and good nutrition for Nigerians.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammed Nanono, maintained that current policies of the administration under the crop initiative and Anchor Borrower’s Programme on rice would help to put food on Nigerians’ table.

According to him, most of the agricultural programmes have created jobs for millions of youth and women, hence poverty has been reduced and huge food import bills drastically cut down.

He said: “The theme for this year’s World Food Day Celebration, ‘Our actions are our future: Healthy Diets for #ZeroHunger World’ is apt now that our diets and eating habits are drastically changing as a result of globalization, urbanization, and income growth, as such, concerted efforts are required by all stakeholders to ensure healthy food systems for food security and nutrition.

“It is also a wakeup call for policymakers across every sector of the economy to ensure food security, accessibility through healthy and sustainable diets provision.”

He also disclosed that efforts were also being made to increase the supply of more farm inputs to farmers that would further boost their productivity.

He added that his administration would continue to “address the challenges of our growing population and declining revenue by promoting agribusiness, aiding economic livelihood and attaining food security in the country.

“The matching of agro-processing companies with farmers out-growers cooperative to ensure off-take value addition and grant income for chain Actors placed under the CBN Anchor borrowers scheme had commenced,” the President added.

Vanguard