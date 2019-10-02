We’ll deliver on NDDC mandate -Reps C’mtte Chair

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has assured the people of the coastal region and indeed, all stakeholders of optimal performance to deliver on the mandate of the commission.

Tunji-Ojo who represents Akoko North East and Akoko Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State gave the assurance Wednesday while speaking to Journalists on the heels of the inauguration of the chairmen, Standing Committees of the House of Representatives by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

He said that the Committee was familiar with the aspirations of the NDDC, saying that it was up to them to ensure they were achieved.

He said: “Primarily, the job of the national assembly is lawmaking, either amending existing ones or introducing new ones. But laws are not just made, they must be born out of a clinical assessment of needs and one major place where Lawmakers are exposed to realities and graphical appraisals is at the committee level.

“The second part of our job, which is as important as the first, is our oversight function. This is largely done at the committee level, too. This is where we scrutinize any matter in which we have powers to legislate on.

“The law empowers us to look into the conduct of affairs of departments or individuals charged with the responsibility of administering what has been appropriated by the national assembly. You can effectively say that a serious burden of delivery on the vision of the 9th House lies largely on the committee and considering the kind of Speaker we have, Nigerians can be assured of results that will chiefly improve public confidence in our institutions.

“Without any iota of doubt let me assure all stakeholders that we shall leave indelible marks in this place.

“The confidence reposed on this committee by this House and the people is enough to go the extra mile in ensuring that the NDDC delivers on its mandate. We have a clear oversight agenda; a proper appraisal in the form of situation analysis is also ongoing. The desk research shall lead to experiential tour, stakeholders’ engagement and many more.

“Once you understand the causes, the application of solutions becomes easier. We have the needed political will or better put, the patriotic will to deliver. We are driven by a passion for developments. We have our well thought out plans but it must be distilled with stakeholders first, that is how to drive inclusive development.

“More importantly, we appeal for co-operation of all stakeholders and we assure the people of the Niger Delta and Nigerians at large that we shall play our part to ensure the commission fulfills its mandate. Do not forget that the commission is a full product of the National Assembly. The Act establishing it got the support of two-third majority of members of both chambers who vetoed a sitting president, then. This commission remains important to this institution.

“I appeal to you – the fourth estate of the democratic realm, the press, to follow us patriotically and help us succeed in this assignment”.