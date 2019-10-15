We’ll correct PDP’s mistakes in Bayelsa — Lyon

Emem Idio – Yenagoa

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa, Chief David Lyon, on Tuesday, assured the people of the state that an APC -led government under his watch would correct all mistakes and wrongs perpetrated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state.

Lyon, who pledged to be a servant leader if elected as the governor of the oil-rich state, stated this during the launching of the

Bayelsa State APC Governorship Campaign Organisation at the David Lyon Campaign Office in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said the PDP government in Bayelsa has impoverished the people of the state in the past with years with hardship, adding the people must all unite and stand firm to defeat the PDP on November 16.

He said: ” We must work hard, we must be united, the victory of the party lies on those of us that have been inaugurated today. We must be courageous, I know we must face issues but we must stand firm to see that we defeat PDP come November 16.

“I came to serve Bayelsa and not for Bayelsa to serve me. I am assuring Bayelsans that their lives will change. The mistakes have been done but we are here to correct those mistakes. I will not disappoint you, I will always consult you before taking decisions.”

Earlier, the alternate Director-General of the APC Governorship Campaign Organisation, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, called for unity among all the party stakeholders and urged them to contribute their little quota for the success of the party at the polls.

