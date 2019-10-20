We won’t execute new projects with FCT’s 2020 budget – Minister

Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello, has declared that the FCT Administration would not execute new projects with its next year’s “National Priority Budget” as only essential projects that were not executed in the 2019 budget would be rolled over into the 2020 budget.

Bello, who disclosed this while presenting the 2020 National Priority Budget to the House of Representatives Committee on the FCT, also said the number of projects have been scaled down from 30 as contained in the 2019 National Budget to 13.

Due to its dual nature, the FCT has two budgets, the National Priority Budget which it gets as a “ministry” and the Statutory Budget which comes to it on account of its status as a “state”.

The minister added that in order to match infrastructure with the growing population of Abuja residents, there is need for increased funding for projects in the FCT.

The Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye, who disclosed this in a statement quoted him as saying that better funding for the FCT Administration would enable the ministry to fulfill its mandate of building a world-class capital city for Nigeria.

Bello said the FCT Administration plans to spend N28,422,804,431.00 for the 2020 National Priority Budget.

He said: “In view of the poor performance of the 2019 National Budget, the FCT will reprioritize and rollover only essential ongoing projects without making provision for any new project. The projects were also reduced from 30 as contained in the 2019 National Budget to 13.”

