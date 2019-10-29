We ‘ve created friendly environment for entertainment — Lai Mohammed 

Information, Culture and Tourism Minister, Lai Mohammed yesterday said that the government has created a friendly environment for entertainment to thrive.

He, therefore, called on indigenous creative industries to take advantage of the opportunity, assuring that his ministry has what it takes to project the image of Nigeria on the global map.

Mohammed made the appeal while appearing before the committee the House of Representatives Committee on Culture and Tourism to give an appraisal of the 2019 budget and defend projections in 2020 budget.

He, however, bemoaned non-release of entire funds approved in 2019 to enable the ministry function effectively.

According to the minister, about N385 million has been released of the 2019 appropriation bill with a balance of N495 million yet to be released.

Earlier, the Chairman of the House Committee, Ogbeide Ihema had appealed to the government to increase the budget of the ministry to enable it to function optimally.