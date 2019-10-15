We should use modern technology to fight insecurity – Gov. Tambuwal

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has charged government at all levels to introduce the use of modern technology in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Tambuwal made the call during a town hall meeting on banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping on Tuesday in Katsina.

“Government at all levels should deploy modern technology in the fight against criminality bedeviling the country.

“They should also ensure adequate funding of security agencies to enable them reduce insecurity challenges to the barest,”he said.

Tambuwal called for the recruitment of more security personnel and ensure their welfare for effective service delivery.

The governor called on the governments to continue to employ measures that would address unemployment among the youths.

He said that Sokoto State government has introduced a Rent Control and Persons Commission as part of measures to regulate activities of criminals in the state.

“Part of the problem is that some people come to our states, settle and may be criminals, but whose identity is not known,”he said.

The governor urged security agencies operating in other neighbouring states to work in synergy like they do in Sokoto state, to enable them secure lives and property of the citizens.

Tambuwal noted that Security is the primary responsibility of every government, hence the need for other state governments to continue to join hands to address the problem.

He said that the states would continue to engage in dialogue to ensure that peace reign in the Northwest sub region. (NAN)

Vanguard