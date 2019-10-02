By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Senator Ayo Arise, Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation of the 6th Senate, speaks on different national rolling plans which became moribund at the departure of the government that initiated them, the challenges facing the nation as it turns 59 and the way forward.

ON why the various development, rolling plans and visions failed

I guess the most identifiable problem is lack of continuity in government policies, as every new government comes in they start with their own new plans, policies and the previous ones are largely neglected. So that lack of continuity and responsibility to take up what the previous government have put in place, work with it and continue with it has been a major problem facing our rolling plan, developmental plan or whichever name we call it is one area.

We need to find a way of resolving the problem, and make it mandatory that government is a continuum as a new government is sworn in, it should become a standard that whatever developmental policies its predecessors put in place or infrastructure that were developed, under construction or that were in plan, as long as it is for the good of this country, it should be pursued to a logical conclusion and ensure that the society benefits from it.

At 59, how would you describe Nigeria? Would you say Nigeria is a failed nation because the expectations of the founding fathers are yet to be met. Is Nigeria really a nation or a mere geographic expression?

I think people have attempted to ensure that we remain a nation. However, when you think about it critically, do we go into government and see ourselves as Nigerians first before thinking of where we come from? This is the biggest question and the biggest challenge to national development or even development. When people stop seeing themselves as coming from a particular geographical or ethnic region, the better it would be for us and the better the future can be.

I suggested in time past, even though I don’t see the National Assembly looking at that. The moment you live in any state of this federation for one year, you should be entitled to enjoy everything possible as an indigene of that state. If we don’t do that, we would continue to see ourselves from that prism of where we come from. Many people have to go to their respective wards to run for office either at national, state, or local levels.

Unfortunately, you must go to your ward and that is the way Nigeria is currently structured and it would never augur well for national integration if we continue with such policy. We need to as a matter of urgency answer this question of who’s a Nigerian? What qualifies you to be a Nigerian? To be a Nigerian, you must live within the confines of this country or at least been born here, you don’t necessarily have to live here, but you must have a source that makes you a Nigerian by birth, marriage, naturalization or whatever we have that define what is a Nigerian.

We must go a step further by what makes you a resident of a particular state. For example if I decided I want to stay in Kaduna, the moment I stay there for one year, I should be entitled to run for the highest office possible including the Senate, House of Representatives, House of Assembly, Local Government chairman and governor. So whatever an indigene is entitled to I should be able to enjoy it the moment I stay there for one year.

So gradually we can begin to shed this view that I’m from this place, I’m a Yoruba man, Fulani, Hausa or Igbo man. If we cannot get rid of that we would continue to deceive ourselves that we are one nation. We would not be seeing ourselves from the view that we are all Nigerians. For instance, when somebody from the North becomes president the expectations is that you must begin to lean towards the North in terms of sharing of the national cake and whoever is there. We are not even helping our leaders to overcome this prejudice because of the kind of pressure that we end up mounting on them.

Would you advocate for another national conference or recommend the implementation of Jonathan’s confab report?

Well, you know we have had so many reports in Nigeria and people tend to ignore many of these reports but they try to implement whatever they think is least offensive to them. Now, people are still talking of Uwais report, Jonathan’s report and and the previous ones. There had been other reports before them. If we said let’s convoke another national conference, what has happened to the previous ones? What is the strength or seriousness given to them? These are the questions we have not been able to ask.

If we say this is what we want to do and you have impediments that are already there, if you call on the National Assembly, we already have a spread skewed by geographic spread and numbers. And if you are not able to spread these ideas to our brothers and sisters in the North who are members of the National Assembly, the moment they take a particular decision, to change it becomes a problem. To override them either by numbers become a problem and the National Assembly is a question of numbers. So how do you now convoke a sovereign national conference when it’s not agreeable to everybody?

The National Economic Council is supposed to give a roadmap on economic development of the country. Would you advocate a development of a new plan?

Every government that comes in brings in its own experts and comes up with its economic agenda to move the country forward. You can take a look at our current government all together. I have read a few criticism of some of their economic policies under Professor Yemi Osibanjo, and I looked at it that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, inherited a nation that was actually going down economically, a nation with unemployment going up above the roof and a nation with mono-cultural product economy in which case if we don’t change and start looking into other resources certainly, it would become grossly inadequate to continue and move the country forward. They came out with their own economic policies. A large population of Nigerians don’t even have any survival income, the industries were already gone, so for you to ginger up the industries you must have a population that has the buying capacity.

So when you talk about the huge population, what percentage of this population has income to even buy anything? How many can afford N500 a day to buy anything?

I was at that level. Our social security was maybe one or two people who are successful in a family are responsible for the upkeep of the family and the elderly in their immediate environment. Now they came up with a policy akin to how Franklin Roosevelt rejuvenated their economy in America when they went into deep recession in 1937.

Policy of social settlement

So this people being given money were given so that when the industries produce they would have money and capacity to buy. The person getting N10,000 every month can buy N10 pure water. Somebody with a zero amount every month cannot buy anything. So the person producing pure water would be able make appreciable income.

To an extent, this policy of social settlement in a way is a good economic policy that has to be backed up with a productive economic data. We are giving you money and you are supporting our production means. So if it’s a question of the policy, it is because some things don’t immediately become money in the pocket of the populace and so people get disenchanted. If you run this thing to an appreciable period of time some will begin to see the benefits for industries to grow and for agricultural sector.

Now, we are probably going to jettison what we have been able to gain from this one now because we are in a hurry to get result and we would move in another direction. We start building in that direction, before the effects are felt, may be the time of that administration would have expired.

There is something we must do. First we have to understand the rate of population growth and do something about it. We must know our population, we must know how to plan for the youth, for the elderly, for the middle aged, for those who are going to be having children, and those who are going to the universities. You must have those data and we have nothing right now. If we don’t have data to ensure that we plan based on our population spread, how do we plan for hospitals, schools, etc?

Vanguard