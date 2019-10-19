We must have a paradigm shift from the old DESOPADEC — Askia

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, has urged staff of the commission to have a paradigm shift from the old DESOPADEC to the new positive approach being implemented by the current board of the agency.

The DESOPADEC boss gave the charge, Friday during an interactive session with staff of the commission at the 3-day in-house training session for staff of the Department of Investment and Industrial Promotion.

Speaking on his vision for the commission, Askia said: “My mission and vision is to rebrand DESOPADEC and positively affect the lives of the people in the mandate areas of the commission.

Urging the staff to embrace the new change that is sweeping the commission, he noted that they (staff) are the ones to drive the needed change; hence they need to embrace the challenge that comes with the change.





He said: “We are going to do things differently from the old ways. We need to have a new DESOPADEC that will affect the lives of our people positively and I promise you that the Department of Investment and Industrial Promotions will play a major role in my human capital development agenda of the commission which is aimed at pulling our people out poverty.”

In his remarks, the Head of Investment and Industrial Promotions department of the commission, Tsewo Edema who applauded the DESOPADEC MD for approving the training session, reiterated his commitment and that of the department to embrace the change agenda of the commission.

Earlier, resource persons including; Mrs. Peace Ogun from the office of the MD, Mr. David Ejukonemu, Mr. Ben Mragbuzo, Mrs. Chinoye Ezonfade, Head Media Department, and a host of others presented papers on different topics at the event.

VANGUARD