We killed our victims, threw their bodies into river – Kidnappers

Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Suspected kidnappers arrested by the operatives of the Inspector- General of Police Monitoring Unit, in Rivers State, have confessed that they kidnapped their victims, Tarilaye Ala-Binte, a student of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, and his mother, killed them and threw their corpses into the river.

The suspects made this confession after they were arrested by operatives of the IGP unit led by its Commander, CSP. Alex Udeze.

The bandits had abducted Ala-Binte, a-22-year old, 400 -level Petrochemical Engineering student of the university, and his mother, Mrs. Awotougha Ala-Binte, killed them and insisted on taking N50 million naira ransom before they were apprehended.

The victims were kidnapped at No 33 Oju Daniel Street, Biema New Road, Borokiri, Port Harcourt, on September 9.

The suspects while trying to whisk away their victims had also allegedly killed Mr. Emmanuel Mbaka, who was a tenant of Mr. Ala-Binte Jonathan (the father and husband to the victims) and two others.

However, Mr. Jonathan had reported the incident to the IGP monitoring team who launched a manhunt for the culprits.

The operatives of the IGP unit later clamped down on the three suspects – Kelvin Osaiosai (aka) 35; Daniel Kwesi (aka) Ghana boy and Wisdom (aka) Dada boy at Egbem Water Front behind Navel Hydro school, Borokiri, Port Harcourt.

Upon arrest, Wisdom confessed to the crime, saying the victims were killed and thrown into the river.

He said: “We went to New Road Water Front and met a woman and her son and on our way going through speed boat on Kalabari river, we met sea pirates on the way. I opened fire on them with the AK47 rifle I was holding, they replied and we started to exchange fire but we were overpowered.

“It was Ghana boy (Daniel) who brought the information that led to the operation. Igodo and 35 (Kelvin) informed Thompson and I and we all belong to Iceland cult.”

Meanwhile, the Commander of the IGP Unit, CSP. Alex Udeze said the gang has been terrorising Abuloma, Borokiri, Marine Base and its environs, adding that the unit would sustain the fight against banditry in the state.

