We gang rape because we are not buoyant to keep girlfriends — Rapists

A gang of three rapists who were recently arrested by Police in Niger State have confessed that they indulge in the act of raping ladies because they don’t have money to keep girlfriends and cannot afford to have constant sex.

According to them, raping ladies is free since it does not cost them money after raping them.

One of the rapists, Shafii Isah, 20 in a chat with our Crime reporter in Minna, Niger State said they have been in the act for the past two years.

“We have been in the act of gangraping for the past two years; it does not cost us money but only to identify our victim and plan on how to rape her.

“We are street boys, we don’t have any means of livelihood and we move from one village to another looking for whom to rape since we have no money to give to girls after sex. We don’t hire any restroom for the act but only look for a hidden place where people will not see us and carry out our activities,” he confessed.

Luck, however, ran against the trio a few days ago when the father of the latest victim, Malam Salihu Dauda from Farin Doki village reported to the Police Station in Paiko, headquarters of Paikoro Local government area of the State that his daughter, (names withheld) was raped by some boys.

The Police in Paiko Division swung into action immediately and apprehended the suspects.

The three suspects are Jawalu Babuga, 19, Musa Sabiu, 18, and Shafiu Isah, 20, all from Farin Doki village.

Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP Muhammad Abubakar told our correspondent that the suspects ambushed their victim on her way home and dragged her to an uncompleted building where they raped her one after the other.

He said the suspects have confessed to the crime and that they will soon be charged to Court after final investigations.

Vanguard