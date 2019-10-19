We deploy traditional means to defeat criminals —Vigilante Group

By Victor Arjiromanus

Security has always been a topical issue in Nigeria. And while our security agents fight crimes using physical weapons, some of the criminal elements in the society resort to the use of diabolical means to make them invincible.

Aware of this, the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, (VGN) have therefore decided to beat the criminals in their game by fighting crime the traditional way which has led to the arrest of several criminals.

This was revealed at a training organized for members of the VGN to enhance their knowledge and skills on community policing and counter-terrorism, at the Police training college, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the Assistant State Commander, VGN, Mr. Owolabi Amusat, “Vigilante group in Nigeria has recorded great successes in combating crimes in Nigeria, not just with physical arms but with the use of traditional method as passed down to us by our forefathers. With the use of such powers, wherever the police could not penetrate, we would go there and fish out the criminals. Sometimes when the criminals shot at our boys the bullets would not penetrate and sometimes when criminals came to operate, we would just recite some incantations and they would succumb to us”.

Aside fortifying themselves to assist the police in bringing crime to the barest minimum, he said there was also need to train members on the nitty-gritty of their assignment. He explained that the four-week training which was approved by the Inspector-General of Police, was aimed at equipping members on what they would need for effective community policing and counter-terrorism.

He said: “the essence is to direct us on the mode of conduct, and also get more security intelligence”.

The training according to the State Commandant, VGN, Otumba Udoma , became necessary as a result of the upsurge in crime in Nigeria.

Udoma, in his remark said, “In recent times, Nigeria has witnessed upsurge of insecurity in different parts of the country. Security challenges such as insurgency, kidnapping, raping, gruesome killings by criminals and ritualists have become the order of the day. This is the why VGN identifies with the Federal Executive Council and the president, in their recognition and endorsement of the National Policy on Community Policing.’

“VGN, of all the military and paramilitary organisizations in Nigeria, is the only one whose men are domiciled in their area of operations. It is an opportunity for our men, especially those who don’t have security background, to gain knowledge on how to ensure security within their domain. It is also to help prevent crime in Nigeria”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, OSJONES, a security consultancy organization, Mr. Oluyemi Olaiye, said, ‘’our expectation from President, Muhammed Buhari, is to assent to the bill that has been approved by the National Assembly and give full powers to VGN to carry out their responsibility. If this is done, then vigilante will begin fully and will help in policing the community. It should be noted that members of the vigilantes are from the same community where they work and interact well with te people and this will help them in gathering intelligence”.

