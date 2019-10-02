We contributed to Nigeria’s 59 years success story — NAFDAC Boss

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has contributed to the success story of Nigeria, 59 years after independence.

The Director of Public Affairs for the agency, Dr. Jimoh Abubakar, made this assertion on Wednesday in Abuja, as he emphasised the importance of the agency toward the country’s development.

He said that NAFDAC, created in 1993, had contributed to the wellbeing of Nigerians, particularly in the area of regulating medical and food items to citizens.

He said “first and foremost, I want to draw attention to the very strategic importance of NAFDAC to the overall healthcare delivery system in Nigeria.

“We have to review the assessment in the state of the nationhood in the last 59 years of attaining independence from that perspective as NAFDAC occupies a major position; it is at the hub of the nation’s healthcare system.“The issue of quality and safe drugs is at the heart of every other thing in NAFDAC.”

According to him, the drug regulations which are being administered by the agency helped to stabilise the healthcare system and also give Nigerians access to quality drugs.

He added that NAFDAC had contributed immensely to the regulation and processing of foods, a major factor contributing to the nation’s economy.

Abubakar said that the agency also played major role in the regulation of chemicals being used by some industries for the production of other products.

He noted that because of the intervention of NAFDAC in the regulation of packaged water, the issue of cholera reduced drastically. He said, “people no longer hear of cholera anymore, such cases are rare now; NAFDAC has been taking actions to avoid the circulation of unhygienic foods and drugs.”

He also said that NAFDAC had recorded success in the issue of drug abuse menace, peddled by some youths in the country, which created insecurity issues in some parts of the country.

