We arrested 1,151 high profile suspects between August to date ― Police

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment to enhancing Nigerians safety in an opening speech delivered by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Adamu on Tuesday.

The IGP claimed in his speech the Police Force arrested no lesser than 1,151 high profile suspects between the month of August to date.

The conference which was held at the IGP Conference Hall, Force Headquarters in Abuja has senior police officers in attendance.

While delivering the opening speech, Mr Adamu said;

“I am… pleased to note that the national crime profile of the country continues to decline in relation to the previous quarters.

“This trend is indicative of the effectiveness of our policing strategies which are based on community partnership practices, application of cutting-edge policing technologies and crime management solutions,

“The engagement and integration of intelligence-led policing standards to our functions at all operational and investigative levels, and an enhanced inter-agency collaboration orientation.

Adamu also noted that the trust gap between the citizens and the Police have significantly improved.

“The trust gap between the citizens and the Police have been significantly narrowed and the bond to fight and reclaim our communities from the criminals who are our common enemies has been strengthened.

Speaking on the number of high profile suspects arrested so far, starting from August to date, the IGP claimed a total of 1151.

“In consequence, between August 2019 to date, a total of one thousand, one hundred and fifty-one (1,151) high profile suspects have been arrested nationwide.”

In consequence, between August 2019 to date, a total of one thousand, one hundred and fifty-one (1,151) high profile suspects have been arrested nationwide. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

Analysing the alleged offences of the suspects, Adamu said: “This includes four hundred and seventy (470) armed robbery suspects; two hundred and sixteen (216) kidnap suspects; three hundred and thirty-five (335) suspected cultists, and one hundred and thirty (130) murder suspects.

“Furthermore, two hundred and twenty-eight (228) firearms of various descriptions and calibre were recovered in various police operations across the country within the same period.

“Aside this, two hundred and thirty-one (231) kidnapped victims have been safely rescued and reunited with their families while seventy-five (75) stolen vehicles were also recovered from criminal elements.”

Aside this, two hundred and thirty-one (231) kidnapped victims have been safely rescued and reunited with their families while seventy-five (75) stolen vehicles were also recovered from criminal elements. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

The IGP commended the efforts of the Police so far and also charged them to ensure the tempo is maintained.

“I encourage you all not to relent, but to roll up your sleeves with renewed vigour in the fight against crimes in the country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.