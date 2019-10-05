We are ready to pay duties on our vehicles — Kaduna Car dealers

Ben Agande, Kaduna

Car dealers in Kaduna state have resolved to pay all outstanding vehicles on cars that do not have full excise fees on them.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna Saturday, Chairman of the Kaduna State Motor Dealers Association, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi said it does not encourage members of the association to trade iñ smuggled vehicles because it as a law-abiding corporate body, it was ready to assist the government meet its revenue target.

Alhaji Abdullahi’s assertion is coming on the heels of a renewed clampdown on smuggled vehicles by the Nigeria Customs Service.

Some car stands in Kaduna were recently sealed by the Customs, allegedly for having smuggled vehicles in their possession.

BB it addressing journalists in Kaduna, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi said the sealing o the stand of some of its members was done in error based on miscommunication.

According to him, the indiscriminate invasion of car stand by customs officials was negatively affecting businesses in the state, adding that there are better ways to resolving whatever grievances that the Customs may have had.

He said the association has taken a proactive measure by directing all its members to ensure that all their customs papers were genuine and up to date and that all clearing fees must be paid to the appropriate authorities.

Also speaking, one of the members of the association whose car stand was sealed but later reopened by the customs service said most car dealers in the state were law abiding citizens who paid duties in their cars.

He further explained that anybody who smuggled in vehicles into the state is not a genuine member of the association.

” members of the Kaduna state motor dealers association are law abiding citizens who will never compromise government policies.

We all know that the government provides meaningful developmental projects to its citizens through generated revenue so we adhere strictly to our obligations as citizens” he said.

